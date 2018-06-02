During the nomination process of the Best Buff RB Tournament, it was extremely close between Eric Bieniemy and Chris Brown for who was going to get to the No. 2 seed. So close that it ended up in a tie, and Brown got the higher seed on a coin flip.

CUSportsNation.com members voted Bieniemy, the school's all-time leading rusher, past Brown, who was terrific in who two year career at CU, to the finals. Bieniemy now meets Rashaan Salaam in the finals in what should be a close vote.

"Again, two excellent backs who accomplished a lot during their time at CU," Peekla said on the Buff Nation message board. "I will always remember Brown's efforts in the epic beat-down of the corn in 2001. 6 rushing TD's against the vaunted black shirts! EB played more years and is our leading rusher. He also had great moments against the [Huskers], as well as others. As much as I respect Brown, EB is the clear choice here for me. All-American, Big 8 player of the year, leading rusher, too much for Brown to overcome."

"EB for the heart and leadership, but Chris Brown was the better running back," CU Punish posted.

Bieniemy received 76.9% of the votes.

The voting for the finals between Salaam and Bieniemy will begin on Sunday.