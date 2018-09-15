CUSportsNation.com

The Recap: Buffs cruise past New Hampshire, 45-14
The Colorado Buffaloes improved to 3-0 on the season by handling New Hampshire 45-14 on Saturday afternoon on Folsom Field. Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault were only needed for the first half as the Buffs' led 28-0.
Travon McMillian was the star of the game, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 attempts.
Defensively, Rick Gamboa had an interception, and Jacob Callier, Nate Landman, Mustafa Johnson, and Javier Edwards recorded sacks. The Buffs' front seven was stout, only allowing 42 rush yards on the day.
Buffs shut out New Hampshire in first half
On New Hampshire's first drive, the Buffs applied pressure with Terrance Lang stunting off the left edge and laid a big hit on quarterback Christian Lupoli. Gamboa picked off the pass, setting up the Colorado offense with a very short field.
On third and long from the UNH 28 yard line, Montez connected with Laviska Shenault over the middle for a Buffs' touchdown to grab a 7-0 early lead.
After the strong start, Colorado's offense stalled the rest of the first quarter. CU had an eight play drive going but had to punt, and then went three-and-out on its third drive of the contest.
A nine yard sack by Callier forced a punt, and Ronnie Blackmon's 20 yard punt return gave CU the ball near midfield.
Colorado scored its second touchdown of the day on an 8 play, 55-yard drive where the Buffs ran the ball on seven of those plays. McMillian powered in a one yard score from the wildcat to give CU a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.
Later in the second quarter, New Hampshire was moving the ball well and was inside the red zone until Landman disrupted the drive. He had a TFL on first down and a sack on second down. The drive resulted in a 42 yard missed field goal that hit the right upright.
On the ensuing drive, a 53 yard bomb from Montez to Tony Brown on a post route set up Colorado at the New Hampshire 10 yard line. Kyle Evans ran in a six yard touchdown to put Colorado up 21-0 late in the second quarter.
On New Hampshire's next drive, New Hampshire's Lupoli let the ball slip out of his hands, and Davion Taylor picked it up and ran in the 14 yard score.
A turnover on downs by New Hampshire gave CU the ball near midfield with just 58 seconds left. CU marched down to the red zone, but Montez was picked off by New Hampshire's Evan Horn.
The Buffs' defense was stout in the first half, holding New Hampshire to just 75 yards. Colorado led 28-0 at halftime.
Buffs put cruise control on in the second half
On the first play of the second half, McMillian was able to bounce outside down the left sideline and took it to the house for a 75 yard score and a 35-0 CU lead.
Steven Montez's day was finished after the McMillian touchdown run early in the third quarter and Sam Noyer was inserted in at quarterback. Montez finished the game 14-of-19 for 166 yards and one touchdown in just one half of play.
Noyer was intercepted midway through the third quarter by Pop Lacey and it was returned for a New Hampshire touchdown -- their first of the day.
Later in the quarter, a Beau Bisharat 47 yard rush jump started Colorado's drive that got down inside the New Hampshire 2 yard line, but Bisharat was stuffed at the goal line. James Stefanou knocked through a 19 yard field goal to put CU up 38-7. The drive went 9 plays and 73 yards.
The Buffs' defense had a lapse on the next drive, as Lupoli connected with Neil O'Connor down the field for a 71 yard touchdown to cut CU's lead to 38-14.
Colorado scored its final touchdown of the game with 4:24 left in the game, with redshirt freshman running back Alex Fontenot running in a beautiful score from 15 yards out.
Colorado kept New Hampshire from scoring points on the final drive of the game as the Wildcats were threatening, but time expired before they could get in the end zone.
The Buffaloes cruised to the 45-14 win but really let the gas off the pedal in the second half. They outscored the Wildcats only 17-14 in the second half but did not play key skill players such as Montez and Shenault.