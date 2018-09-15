CUSportsNation.com

Defensively, Rick Gamboa had an interception, and Jacob Callier, Nate Landman , Mustafa Johnson , and Javier Edwards recorded sacks. The Buffs' front seven was stout, only allowing 42 rush yards on the day.

Travon McMillian was the star of the game, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 attempts.

The Colorado Buffaloes improved to 3-0 on the season by handling New Hampshire 45-14 on Saturday afternoon on Folsom Field. Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault were only needed for the first half as the Buffs' led 28-0.

On New Hampshire's first drive, the Buffs applied pressure with Terrance Lang stunting off the left edge and laid a big hit on quarterback Christian Lupoli. Gamboa picked off the pass, setting up the Colorado offense with a very short field.

On third and long from the UNH 28 yard line, Montez connected with Laviska Shenault over the middle for a Buffs' touchdown to grab a 7-0 early lead.

After the strong start, Colorado's offense stalled the rest of the first quarter. CU had an eight play drive going but had to punt, and then went three-and-out on its third drive of the contest.

A nine yard sack by Callier forced a punt, and Ronnie Blackmon's 20 yard punt return gave CU the ball near midfield.

Colorado scored its second touchdown of the day on an 8 play, 55-yard drive where the Buffs ran the ball on seven of those plays. McMillian powered in a one yard score from the wildcat to give CU a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Later in the second quarter, New Hampshire was moving the ball well and was inside the red zone until Landman disrupted the drive. He had a TFL on first down and a sack on second down. The drive resulted in a 42 yard missed field goal that hit the right upright.

On the ensuing drive, a 53 yard bomb from Montez to Tony Brown on a post route set up Colorado at the New Hampshire 10 yard line. Kyle Evans ran in a six yard touchdown to put Colorado up 21-0 late in the second quarter.

On New Hampshire's next drive, New Hampshire's Lupoli let the ball slip out of his hands, and Davion Taylor picked it up and ran in the 14 yard score.

A turnover on downs by New Hampshire gave CU the ball near midfield with just 58 seconds left. CU marched down to the red zone, but Montez was picked off by New Hampshire's Evan Horn.

The Buffs' defense was stout in the first half, holding New Hampshire to just 75 yards. Colorado led 28-0 at halftime.