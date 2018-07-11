The Perfect Class, v2.0
No school, even the likes of Alabama and Clemson, can land 100% of their top targets. But what if Colorado was able to do that with their 2019 football recruiting class?
In this article, CUSportsNation.com breaks down what a "perfect class" would look like for the Buffaloes. Could we have picked all four and five stars for this article? Sure, but instead of being completely unrealistic, we picked top targets that are realistic options -- regardless of their ranking -- along with the current CU commits.
Quarterback - 1
Rundown: Of course, landing Ty Evans was the perfect scenario for Colorado, as they landed the state's best recruit and a top 15 quarterback in the country. The Buffs are certainly done with recruiting other quarterbacks and are going to continue to fend off other schools for Evans, but he's doing a swell job, telling other schools he's solid with CU.
Running back - 2
Rundown: Joshia Davis was CU's first commit of the 2019 class and is firm with CU. Jaren Mangham holds over 40 scholarship offers but seems to be narrowing in on a few schools, and CU is definitely one of them. Read the full update on Mangham here.
