For Colorado, and strictly pertaining to the offense, a look in the mirror is now required after a continuous inability to score or move the ball downfield hindered the team's ability to win Saturday's game vs. Air Force, which prevailed to win in OT, 30-23. A familiar trend reemerged in that CU played an effective fourth quarter, scoring 13 points and forcing OT, only to stall out during its OT drive in similar fashion to the majority of regulation. Now sitting at 2-1 on the year and with Pac-12 Conference play set to begin Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz. vs. ASU, it is past time that a full diagnostics test be ran to gauge exactly what is going wrong and what needs to change heading down the line.

Steven Montez shows some emotion during the second quarter of Saturday's game vs. Air Force. (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

The undeniable reality: Colorado's offense has a crippling handicap to it that has yet to be fully diagnosed. Was this the first time we've all watched borderline perplexed as CU's offense has failed to gain any traction for large chunks of the game? Absolutely not — this has been a trend, in varying capacities, during every game the Buffs have played in 2019. Colorado looked off early against CSU, the offense failed to do much to impress until midway through the third quarter against Nebraska, and now in the immediate aftermath of the loss to Air Force, Colorado put up bagels on the scoreboards for the entirety of the second and third quarters, before rallying late with 13 fourth quarter points to force an overtime. The long story short is that Colorado has set itself up — again, in varying capacities and severity — to have to fight and claw back into games after unusual periods of total offensive stagnation. Two weeks in a row, it's worked well enough to force OT, but alas, today vs. Air Force, although late heroics extended the game, on Colorado's lone overtime possession, needing a TD to tie the game and extend the game further, the Buffs managed just nine total yards off of a seven-play drive that stalled out at the 16-yard line. So what exactly is going on here? Talking with players and coaches, the answer they give has to do with "execution." Asked why the offense has had a tendency to start games slow and experience periods of stagnation, Mel Tucker replied: "We are trying to figure that out." That's not an unfair answer to give — it's early in the season and he and his staff will surely need to review the game footage from this afternoon before coming back and coming up with a more specific answer. Steven Montez and Laviska Shenault also had similar things to say about the offense, all revolving around "execution," or perhaps better, a lack thereof.

CU's Mikial Onu dives to stop Air Force's Benjamin Waters during the second quarter (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Analyzing Colorado's offensive woes

1. The Buffs have had a heck of a hard time running the ball: Aside from sporadic bursts out of the backfield by either Jaren Mangham or Alex Fontenot, the Buffs' run game has looked pretty bad over the last two weeks. Colorado averaged just 2.4 YPC vs. Nebraska and against Air Force, that number was 3.3. All in all, in the past two games, CU has run 69 run plays and have gained 194 yards. The Buffs are running the ball up the middle too often and with too much predictability. Shenault, whom within Colorado's playbook we have seen run plays designed around, is not getting a chance to run them as often as he should. Shenault had a season-best eight catches for 124 yards and a TD today, yet it still feels like the Buffs are not using their biggest offensive threat enough. 2. Steven Montez performed in a chin-scratching manner today: Montez has been getting dragged on #BuffsTwitter today for a lackluster performance and some of it, not all, is valid. Montez greatly underthrew K.D. Nixon on what turned into his second quarter interception, he overthrew a couple of deep balls today that featured open WRs ready to make (much-needed) big plays. At the end of the day, when looking at Montez's 26-of-43 completion line (60%) it feels fair to say that at least half of those incomplete passes were due to bad balls. Montez was sacked a few times early in the game and it really does feel like when teams are getting to him early and providing pressure often, it gets to him. How he responds this week in practice will remain to be seen, but it is valid and not unfair to pin some, again not all, of CU's offensive woes on his shaky day.

How does Colorado remedy these issues?