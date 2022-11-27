If Colorado thought its most recent road trip was tough, this week of practice was even tougher as head coach Tad Boyle showed them how being 3-3 is “unacceptable."

During the road trip, the Buffs were consistently inconsistent, starting with a loss to Grambling State. They then surprisingly rolled through a ranked Tennessee team, winning by 12, before losing by three to UMass in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. They rebounded by putting up 103 points against another ranked opponent, Texas A&M, before falling to Boise State in their final game in the tournament.

Each game showed what the Buffs are capable of, both the good and the bad. Boyle and the Buffs tried to work out the kinks this past week.

“We don't execute well enough, we don't pass the ball well enough, we don't box out well enough,” Boyle said. “There are so many things we have to work on and this week is an opportunity to toughen our guys up and let them understand that they're not playing to the standards that Colorado basketball has tried to set for itself over the last 13 years.”

Offensive inconsistencies are manageable, but where the Buffs continually got beat against unranked opponents was on defense. In each of the three losses, the opposing team was shooting above 50% after the first half. Ultimately, a lack of toughness, both mentally and physically, opened the doors for those teams to take advantage.

The Buffs are currently averaging 75.8 points per game, ranking fourth in the Pac-12. They're shooting 43% from the field and 33% from 3-point range. CU is allowing 70.7 points per game, ranking second-to-last in the Pac-12.

KJ Simpson’s shooting deficiencies in those losses certainly impacted the end results. He put up career-highs 23 points against Tennessee and 30 points against Texas A&M, but only had 14 against Boise and 13 against UMass.

“We tend to think like, we fall back on what we do in practice, not rise to the occasion,” Simpson said. "I felt like we had great practices right before those tough opponents like Tennessee and Texas A&M because we knew they weren’t gonna be easy. And then there was other practices, I couldn't say the same. We just have to make sure that every single practice we're going our hardest so we can fall back on our principles.”

Boyle took a tough coaching approach this week to make sure those principles are instilled in each of the players before they take on Yale on Sunday.

After missing the two games during the Myrtle Beach Invitational due to a shoulder injury, J’Vonne Hadley was active in practice this week. Hadley leads the Buffaloes in rebounding (with 8.8 per game) while ranking third in scoring at just under 10 points per game,. Having him back should provide both an offensive and defensive boost.

In preparation for the game, Colorado guard and Yale transfer Jalen Gabbidon has offered his insights on his former team and its tendencies.

“I definitely picked his brain,” Boyle said. “If I didn't pick his brain, I wouldn't be very smart. Not that he's going to have all the answers but he's going to know what they like to do, what they want to do at least what they've done in the past, I definitely talked to him.”'

Junior forward Matt Knowling leads Yale at 20.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 71.1% from the field (54 of 76). Sophomore guard John Poulakidas averages 9.7 points and leads the Bulldogs with 13 made 3s.

Gabbidon’s insight is just a key piece to a winning puzzle. Beating the 6-0 Bulldogs is going to be a collective effort and Boyle made sure to minimize the inconsistencies he has seen in the past weeks.

“We're selectively hungry," Boyle said. "We feel like guarding, we guard. We're inconsistent offensively, but there's a lot of teams in the country that are inconsistent offensively in November, but we cannot be inconsistent defensively and we can't be inconsistent with our toughness.”

Notable: Boyle has 257 wins at Colorado, four behind Sox Walseth for the most in program history. Walseth was 261-245 in 20 seasons (1956-76).