The 3-2-1: Postgame analysis after Colorado outlasts Nebraska in OT, 34-31
The morning after Colorado's OT victory over rival Nebraska at home in front of a sellout crowd calls for some additional thoughts and takeways in the form of 3-2-1. So without further adieu, here ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news