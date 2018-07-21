The 3-2-1: Breaking down summer recruiting for Colorado
As the month of July winds down, CUSportsNation.com looks at three things we've learned about CU football recruiting during these past couple of summer months, two questions we have moving forward, and give one [somewhat bold] prediction.
Three things we've learned
1. Colorado can land top notch DB talent, and it's rather easy for them
I know Buff fans, if only CU could recruit defensive linemen like they do cornerbacks! Colorado's production of putting defensive backs in the NFL has paid dividends in the present, as Colorado has picked really good looking out of state DB prospects in the past couple of years. The class of 2019 is no different for CU, as they boast easily one of the top three defensive back classes in the Pac-12. Versatility is the key word for Colorado's DB class, as nearly all five of the commits can play different positions in the secondary very naturally. Colorado's run of summer defensive back commits was impressive, landing Mark Perry, Titus Toler, Don Chapman, and Jaylen Martin, who all had several other Power Five conference offers. And it still may not be over.
