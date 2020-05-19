Eubanks listed the Buffs in a Top Six he released on Tuesday morning.

Colorado has another player to add to the group of prospects who have recently named the Buffaloes in top schools lists, as this time, it's three-star OLB Jordan Eubanks out of Denton, TX.

The Buffaloes were joined by MSU, Pitt, U of A, Florida State and Arkansas in Eubanks' Top Six.

Eubanks is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect with close to 20 offers. Arizona and Colorado are the lone two Pac-12 institutions who have issued scholarship offers to him, while his P5 interest includes offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan State, Pitt and Syracuse, as well.

#AGTG Blessed to receive an Offer from the University Of Colorado! @CoachMaxie pic.twitter.com/PF0zmEdKbg

Interestingly, Eubanks' offer from Colorado, which came via Brett Maxie, is less than 24 hours old, as he only announced he'd been offered by the Buffs early in the morning on Monday.

While listed as an OLB, Eubanks' film shows him dropping into pass coverage often, and given Maxie is leading the charge on his recruitment, it seems appropriate to infer that the Buffs may envision him as a defensive back or at the minimum, a hybrid player.

Karl Dorrell has said in the past that the Buffs' defense under him, and soon-to-be second-year defensive coordinator Tyson Summers will continue to feature an OLB/DB hybrid position known as the "STAR" when Mel Tucker was head coach at CU.

Davion Taylor, now a Philadelphia Eagle, excelled at the position for the Buffs in 2019, while Mark Perry also saw some reps there. Incoming freshman Toren Pittman similarly was envisioned to play there, as well.

In 2019, Eubanks helped Guyer to a 14-2 overall record at the Texas Class 6A level.