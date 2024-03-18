The passing game was one of the highlights of the Colorado football team in 2023, thanks in large part to quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a talented group of young receivers, many of which were brought in as transfers.

Some of those familiar faces are back in Boulder for the upcoming season, along with some fresh new transfers that will be looking to make a big impact. Last season, the group was coached by Brett Bartolone, who came over with Deion Sanders from Jackson State, but the Buffs decided to make some changes. Bartolone shifted roles and is now coaching the tight ends, while Sanders brought in Jason Phillips to coach the wideouts in 2024.

Phillips has a ton of coaching experience in the wide receiver room at a plethora of colleges and the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he spent the previous two seasons. Now, he’s back with Sanders, who he worked with at Jackson State in 2021. The two were also teammates in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons from 1991-93. Now, Phillips is ready to get to work with his new crop of pass catchers this spring.

“We’ve been hit with a little bit of injuries this past offseason, so haven’t really had a chance to see Jimmy Horn yet,” Phillips said. “Travis (Hunter), obviously, is pulling double duty at this point, but I’m sure he’ll be a lot better than he was last season as far as understanding what’s required of him and what’s expected. But it’s a great opportunity for the other guys to get reps and to get an opportunity to get reps and prove why they’re here, so I’m looking forward to that.”