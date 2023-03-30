Colorado’s first week of spring practice consisted of a blend of various football backgrounds coming together to understand what assets the Buffs’ have under their belts this season.

Week 1 was more heavily weighted on implementation rather than experimentation, defensive coordinator Charles Kelly expressed on day two, and Buffs, new and old, were all adapting to their new team and the uptempo pace.

After a week full of learning lessons on the field, here are some top takeaways about this new and compelling team.