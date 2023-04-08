Takeaways from Deion Sanders' comments: New numbers, spring game and more
Week 2 of Colorado spring practice came to a close Saturday and only three Buffs have earned their numbers so far.
Wide receivers Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and defensive lineman Shane Cokes are “ballers," head coach Deion Sanders said.
There’s still many players who have not yet met Sanders’ threshold for assigning jersey numbers, but that's kind of the point of the process.
“I just want to see their capacity, their breaking point and they did a pretty good job,” Sanders said. “They didn't quit, they did not quit at all. They may not have given the effort that we desired and the standard that we desire, but they didn't shut it down, which is positive.”
The coaching staff is working to extract these qualities from the roster, as well as assessing potential cuts, installing the defense and offense, while also preparing for the largest spring game attendance in program history.
Here were the top five takeaways from Sanders' comments Saturday.
1. Two more Buffs earn their numbers
Cokes and Hunter joined Horn in the for-now-exclusive club of Buffs who have been given jersey numbers.
Sanders didn't specify the numbers, but Horn is No. 5, Hunter is No. 12 and Cokes is No. 99, based on a tough-to-read photo available on Twitter.
“Travis … you know what he already is,” Sanders said. “Cokes has been leading the defensive line room. He works his butt off every day. He understands what we’re trying to accomplish, and the kid plays the game like we desire him to play. So we’re very proud of him.”
Cokes, the veteran grad transfer from Dartmouth, brings with him the experience of starting 20 games in college already.
Hunter, the five-star two-way talent in his second year of college football, has received high praise since the beginning of spring practice.
RELATED: Travis Hunter thriving as his focus shifts to wide receiver this spring
Making the players earn their numbers is a way to keep the pressure on throughout the spring (and perhaps beyond, if that's how it plays out).
“Consistency, fighting every play, understanding the offense, not blowing assignments, not busting certain things that we're asking of them,” Sanders said. “Leadership as well. We just really want guys to give it their all.
“Sometimes we had 10 plays on the script, I may want 15 because I know some guys is on the verge of shutting it down and I wanted to see what they actually shut down.”
This process may eventually be expedited with having the spring game broadcast nationally on ESPN. Likely at least the starting 11 on offense and defense will have a number on their jersey, one would assume.
“By that time, we will know who’s who,” Sanders said. “We already know who's who, but we're still giving a multitude of opportunities for guys to show that they can play at a certain level and reach a certain expectation that we have. Those guys that we feel like can, we want to make sure they can do it in front of company. … That means with fans and pressure and expectation.”
