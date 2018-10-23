CUSportsNation.com

Chris Miller out for the year

The Buffs got disappointing news as cornerback Chris Miller, who suffered a wrist injury against Washington, will miss the rest of the season. In an item of good news though, cornerback Delrick Abrams, who missed the Washington game with a calf injury, is healthy and will be back this Saturday versus Oregon State.

"Chris got operated on yesterday, and he's out for the year," head coach Mike MacIntyre said. "Delrick practiced today and will be able to play Saturday." Miller grabbed the starting cornerback spot as just a redshirt freshman after battling injury throughout fall camp. He will return as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. "It's really disappointing for him," said MacIntyre. "I feel like he's an excellent talent. He's a phenomenal kid. If you've been around him a little bit, you can see he always has a smile. I think he can end up being an excellent corner. It's a tough loss for us. The other guys have to go play and stay healthy." In terms of other injury news, MacIntyre did not have much of an update on Laviska Shenault, Jay MacIntyre, and James Stefanou. "Viska and Jay are still day-to-day," he said. "We'll see if they're able to play on Saturday. Hopefully they will. I'm not sure yet ... James is day-to-day too."

Montez on the Buffs' targeting its tight ends

It's not much of a secret that Colorado doesn't throw to its tight ends much. When Shenault is healthy, he's seen plenty of balls thrown his way when lined up in an H-back role, but as far as actual tight end players go, the Buffs just don't target its tight ends often. Coming into the Washington game, neither Brady Russell or Chris Bounds had recorded a catch. With Shenault out on Saturday, Bounds caught one pass for 15 yards and Russell caught four passes for 23 yards. "We noticed one thing that we've been doing which is not throwing to the tight ends at all," quarterback Steven Montez said. "We kind of figured that out and once we saw that Washington wasn't respecting the tight ends at all, we started dumping it down to them and they picked up yards after the catch."

Buffs fond of Brian Lindgren

The Buffaloes welcome the lowly Oregon State Beavers to Folsom Field on Saturday. Oregon State has one of the worst defenses statistically in the country but have one of the better offenses in the Pac-12. The Beavers' offense is ran by offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, who held the same position at CU from 2013-2017. Lindgren's former quarterback is excited to see him. "We've been keeping up with each other, texting back and forth and what not," Montez said. "Him, (Jim) Jeffcoat, and Mac were the first people to give me my shot here. I'm very excited to see him. He was a great coach for me while he was here."

MacIntyre is excited to see Lindgren, who he worked with for so many years. "We're going against Coach Lindgren, who I'm very fond of," MacIntyre said. "We coached together one year at San Jose State and five years here. We know him and his family really well. We've been going back and looking at stuff he used to do in practice and everything -- getting all of his trick plays and stuff he's run before."

Macintyre impressed with Oregon State's rushing attack