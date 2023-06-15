Colorado head coach Tad Boyle is looking to bring back his second gold medal, but the competition in Debrecen, Hungary will put that ambition to the test.

Last summer Boyle led the USA U18 team to the FIBA Americas Championship. The team dominated every opponent and took home the gold after beating Brazil 102-60 in the championship in Tijuana, Mexico.

However, adding in the best teams in the world, means this international event won’t be the same walk in the park.

“I’m more comfortable with the [USA Basketball] process,” Boyle said. “I also know the price of poker is going up, so to speak, in the world championships. The competition level is going to be a lot higher than it was in the Americas last year in Mexico. We better be ready for that challenge and we’re not going to take anything for granted.”

This summer, Boyle is reunited with assistants Leon Rice (head coach at Boise State) and Mike Boynton (head coach at Oklahoma State) who were a part of last year’s triumphant run in Tijuana.

Down at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, the coaches are assembling 12 of the best players in the country to compete on the international stage. The staff must select from a variety of elite four- and five-star talents, which has shown to be a difficult process.

“It’s not always finding your 12 best scorers, your 12 best rebounders, your 12 best defenders, you’re gonna find the 12 that work together and balance each other out," Boyle said.

“You need big guys, you need wings, you need guards, you need ball handlers, shooting, defenders. So you try to balance all that out and come up with the best team possible. It’s not always the best 12 best players or best scorers that are making the team so it's a really hard process, but once you get down to 12, that’s when the work begins.”

Boyle and the USA Basketball staff have narrowed down their roster to 14 players and five-star incoming Buffs freshman Cody Williams has made it through the two rounds of cuts. With final cuts approaching, Williams appears to be a solid contender to make the roster. The coaches really liked his production in the gym on Tuesday.

If Williams does make the roster, both he and Boyle will share valuable time together traveling to Hungary (both for the first time) from June 24 to July 2.

“Any time you’re able to be around your players it’s a good thing,” Boyle said. “As a coach especially in the summertime because we only get four hours a week with him on the court in Boulder.

“It’s great to have him here in the summer and he’s going to benefit from this experience no matter what happens.”

See the U19 Men's National Team Finalists Roster here.