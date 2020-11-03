CUSportsNation - Tad Boyle's Buffs still have some work to do in the conditioning department

After Monday's practice at the CU Events Center, senior point guard McKinley Wright IV assembled his teammates to address an elephant in the room. Wright IV made it clear that the Buffs' current level of physical fitness and conditioning was subpar.

Senior point guard McKinley Wright IV is defended by freshman guard Nique Clifford during practice. (Courtesy of Colorado Sports Information)

For starters, an ongoing task for head coach Tad Boyle and his upperclassmen is to get the contingent of young bucks, namely the four Class of 2020 true freshmen, up to speed with how the Buffs practice and what's required of a Pac-12 basketball player. While guards Nique Clifford and Luke O'Brien plus forwards Tristan da Silva and Jabari Walker are coming along, more acclimation is required before they'll be ready to be depended on in games. "Right now we have the freshmen’s brains all over the place with the (plays) we have, what we’re getting into out of transition and our defensive principles and stuff like that," Wright IV said. "Right now, we’re not where we want to be but we’re for sure getting there. Our freshmen are picking up and learning pretty fast.” “We’re getting there, for sure (but) we’re not all the way there yet." While Wright IV, as the de facto leader of the team and one of Boyle's most trusted seniors, looks to continue to help get the freshmen ready to play competitively, he's been nursing a few nagging injuries the past couple of weeks. Wright IV said he caught a mild case of turf toe which was followed by a hamstring tweak. All in all, he missed about five days of practice healing up, but has been a full participant the last three practices Colorado has ran. "It wasn’t nothing crazy — I missed about four or five days of practice but I’ve been with (strength & conditioning coaches) Rawley (Klingsmith), Steve (Englehart) and our staff here," he said. "They’ve been doing a great job in helping me take care of my body, get back in shape and get my hamstring back to 100%. I’ve been in the last three practices, practicing full, so I feel great. It was nothing major.”

Senior guard/forward D'Shawn Schwartz drives through the lane (Courtesy of CU Sports Information)

While Boyle and Co. are certainly grateful that those injuries were on the minor side, not being at 100% health and missing a number of practices has been visible with respect to the level of conditioning that Wright IV is currently in. In fact, up and down the roster for Colorado, Boyle and Wright IV have identified the team's lack of proper conditioning as a problem in need of a swift remedy. Wright IV brought his teammates aside after Monday's practice to discuss just that. "McKinley’s point (Monday) was: ‘after we get up and down the court for a few trips and the whistle does not blow, we’re sucking air and it affects our energy, our execution (and) our shooting ability,'" Boyle said." "You can’t play this game if you’re not in shape. We’re still in the process of getting there. We’re not there yet. As far as McKinley goes, he’s fumbling balls a little bit more than usual, he’s a little more tired than usual, but he’s the last guy that I worry about on this team.” As is the case in many other areas, the quickness in which the Buffs get to an appropriate level of conditioning begins with the team's senior leadership. Wright IV, who is feeling better and better in terms of health as the days go on, understands that responsibility. “Body-wise, I’m 100% and not feeling (any) pain. I had a small toe injury — turf toe — followed by the hamstring injury," he said. "I know I’m not in the best shape I can be in, and I just said that to the team (that) we have to get in better shape and it starts with myself. That’s something we’re going to do the next couple practices — a lot of conditioning.” More CU hoops notes are below:

Junior forward Evan Battey moves the ball against graduate transfer forward Jeriah Horne (Courtesy of CU Sports Information)

