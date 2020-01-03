In front of a 10,770-strong sellout crowd, the largest to fill the CU Events Center since the final home conference games in 2015-2016, which included the likes of Mel Tucker, Rick George, Phillip Lindsay and Josh Scott, the Colorado Buffaloes upset No. 4 Oregon, 74-65 Thursday night in Boulder.

The Buffs took a 19-16 lead with 7:28 left in the first half and never trailed again in the game.

Oregon shot just 34% in the first half and opened up the second cold, as well, but the Ducks were bound to get hot at some point and indeed they did, cutting a Buffs lead of 15 to just six and coming within four points a few times after being down by double digits.

Down the stretch, the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) had some issues making field goals and capitalizing on trips to the charity stripe, allowing cause for concern, but ultimately handled the Ducks’ runs and sailed to a comfortable victory.

“We needed this one,” said McKinley Wright IV. “We knew that (Oregon) had never won here, so we wanted to keep it that way. We did a really good job of focusing in on the game plan and personnel. When we are locked in and take care of the ball and rebound, we’re a really good team.”

The Buffaloes committed just eight turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 36-34. In regards to the turnovers, that was the second-lowest such mark surrendered this season since Colorado had just seven vs. UC Irvine back on Nov. 18 of last year.

Wright IV led the Buffs with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Tyler Bey contributed a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds, while D’Shawn Schwartz was the third Buffalo in double-digits, scoring 13.

Wright IV had his work cut out for him all night in covering the Ducks’ Payton Pritchard, who scored 21 points of his own — that individual matchup was one of the more fun ongoing themes of the game.

“He’s a tough dude to guard,” Wright IV said. “He’s a guy who can shoot the ball from deep, pull up mid-range and finish at the rim. I’m going to take pride in my defense — he got some going early in the first half and I adjusted. I think I did a pretty good job. We got the win so that’s all that matters.”