Stout defense and an improving offense powers CU past No. 4 Oregon, 74-65
In front of a 10,770-strong sellout crowd, the largest to fill the CU Events Center since the final home conference games in 2015-2016, which included the likes of Mel Tucker, Rick George, Phillip Lindsay and Josh Scott, the Colorado Buffaloes upset No. 4 Oregon, 74-65 Thursday night in Boulder.
The Buffs took a 19-16 lead with 7:28 left in the first half and never trailed again in the game.
Oregon shot just 34% in the first half and opened up the second cold, as well, but the Ducks were bound to get hot at some point and indeed they did, cutting a Buffs lead of 15 to just six and coming within four points a few times after being down by double digits.
Down the stretch, the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) had some issues making field goals and capitalizing on trips to the charity stripe, allowing cause for concern, but ultimately handled the Ducks’ runs and sailed to a comfortable victory.
“We needed this one,” said McKinley Wright IV. “We knew that (Oregon) had never won here, so we wanted to keep it that way. We did a really good job of focusing in on the game plan and personnel. When we are locked in and take care of the ball and rebound, we’re a really good team.”
The Buffaloes committed just eight turnovers and won the rebounding battle, 36-34. In regards to the turnovers, that was the second-lowest such mark surrendered this season since Colorado had just seven vs. UC Irvine back on Nov. 18 of last year.
Wright IV led the Buffs with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Tyler Bey contributed a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds, while D’Shawn Schwartz was the third Buffalo in double-digits, scoring 13.
Wright IV had his work cut out for him all night in covering the Ducks’ Payton Pritchard, who scored 21 points of his own — that individual matchup was one of the more fun ongoing themes of the game.
“He’s a tough dude to guard,” Wright IV said. “He’s a guy who can shoot the ball from deep, pull up mid-range and finish at the rim. I’m going to take pride in my defense — he got some going early in the first half and I adjusted. I think I did a pretty good job. We got the win so that’s all that matters.”
Head coach Tad Boyle also took note of Wright IV’s defensive effort.
“McKinley Wright is the most underrated player in the country,” he said. I’m telling you — that guy can guard. Payton Pritchard is a hell of a player, a big time player, and he got McKinley a couple times off the dribble tonight, but McKinley made him work for everything he got. He does not get enough credit for being a lockdown defender — it’s every night.”
Oregon began the game on a 4-0 run after back-to-back hard-fought baskets. That would be another theme of the night; Colorado was good for the majority of the game in forcing the Ducks to eat up much of the shot clock before improvising to get a shot up.
It was a close affair through the second media timeout at the 11:37 mark of the first half, and shortly thereafter, Maddox Daniels drilled a three-pointer and put the Buffs up, 11-10, good for CU’s first lead of the night.
After a Pritchard layup that tied the game at 16, Colorado went on an 8-0 run that lasted 3:33. Beginning with a Schwartz long ball, Daylen Kountz added a layup plus a converted and-1, while Wright IV scored a fastbreak layup. With 3:55 to go before the halfway mark, Colorado led, 24-18.
The Buffaloes would go on to take a 28-22 lead at halftime and shot 48% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes compared to Oregon’s 35% make rate.
Oregon managed just four points in the first five minutes of the second half, and with 14:51 to play, Colorado had built a 38-26 lead.
A Wright IV layup with 14:04 to play gave Colorado its biggest lead of the game at 15, but up 43-28, the Ducks turned up the heat and chipped away at CU’s lead, eventually getting their deficit to a more manageable margin, although they still trailed 46-40 with a bit over 11 minutes left in the game.
While Wright IV, Bey and Schwartz carried most of the offensive load for the Buffaloes, others came through with meaningful contributions. A case in point example was Lucas Siewert, who ended the night with eight points, but had a big dunk in the first half and nailed a three in the second that gave CU a bit of breathing room as the Ducks attempted to come back.
“Our guys are really sharing the ball, they’re looking for each other, this team really has a connection on the floor and off the floor and I think that’s key,” Boyle said. “I can see our offense getting better and better over the last three or four games.”
Siewert’s deep ball put the Buffaloes up, 54-47, with 8:18 to play and would mark the only field goal Colorado would convert until a Wright IV three-pointer with 4:11 left in the game. Before that shot, Oregon had clawed back to within four points.
From there, the Buffaloes kept the pressure on the Ducks, taking a 64-53 lead with 2:41 to go. After a Pritchard three-pointer made the score 67-60, still in favor of the Buffaloes, the rest of the game turned into a foul-a-palooza, but Oregon’s desperation tactics did not pay off and a pair of insurance free throws from Wright IV with nine second left would be the final baskets scored.
Colorado, winners of five straight, now including victories over the No. 13 and No. 4 teams in the country, will prepare for its next task: a 4 p.m. home game this Sunday, Jan. 5 against Oregon State.
“Pac-12 (play) is the perfect time to start climbing, improving as a team and start to peak” Schwartz said. I think we’re really getting off to a good start in Pac-12 play. We’ve got a good Oregon State team coming up here (and) we’ve got to show them we mean business.”