CUSportsNation.com

Stats + Highlights: Colorado 45, Colorado State 13
Game Highlights
Postgame stats
PASSING
Steven Montez: 22-25, 338 yds, 4 TD, 1 INT 246.4 passer rating
RUSHING
Travon McMillian: 10 attempts, 103 yds, TD
Kyle Evans: 12 attempts, 59 yds
Beau Bisharat: 7 attempts, 52 yds
Steven Montez: 3 attempts, 34 yds, TD
Alex Fontenot: 3 attempts, 14 yds
Laviska Shenault: 1 attempt, 5 yds
RECEIVING
Laviska Shenault: 11 catches, 211 yds, TD (12 targets)
KD Nixon: 6 catches, 112 yds, TD (6 targets)
Juwann Winfree: 2 catches, 7 yds, TD (2 targets)
Jay MacIntyre: 1 catch, 10 yds (1 target)
Beau Bisharat: 1 catch, 4 yds, TD (1 yarget)
Tony Brown: 1 catch, -6 yds (1 target)
TOP DEFENSIVE PERFORMERS
Nate Landman: 16 total tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 pass break up
Delrick Abrams: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass break up
Mustafa Johnson: 5 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss
Drew Lewis: 3 tackles, 2 pass break ups