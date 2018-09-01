Ticker
Stats + Highlights: Colorado 45, Colorado State 13

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
Game Highlights

Postgame stats

PASSING

Steven Montez: 22-25, 338 yds, 4 TD, 1 INT 246.4 passer rating

RUSHING

Travon McMillian: 10 attempts, 103 yds, TD

Kyle Evans: 12 attempts, 59 yds

Beau Bisharat: 7 attempts, 52 yds

Steven Montez: 3 attempts, 34 yds, TD

Alex Fontenot: 3 attempts, 14 yds

Laviska Shenault: 1 attempt, 5 yds

RECEIVING

Laviska Shenault: 11 catches, 211 yds, TD (12 targets)

KD Nixon: 6 catches, 112 yds, TD (6 targets)

Juwann Winfree: 2 catches, 7 yds, TD (2 targets)

Jay MacIntyre: 1 catch, 10 yds (1 target)

Beau Bisharat: 1 catch, 4 yds, TD (1 yarget)

Tony Brown: 1 catch, -6 yds (1 target)

TOP DEFENSIVE PERFORMERS

Nate Landman: 16 total tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 pass break up

Delrick Abrams: 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass break up

Mustafa Johnson: 5 tackles, 1/2 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss

Drew Lewis: 3 tackles, 2 pass break ups

Team stats

