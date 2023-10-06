Staff Roundtable: Predictions and perspective for Colorado-ASU
Colorado's itching for its first win in two weeks, and looking at Arizona State, it looks like the Buffs could get it done down in Tempe.
The Buffs are 4-point favorites heading into Saturday, which isn't the largest margin, but last Saturday they put together a productive second half against a top-10 USC team that showed promise that they are gradually getting back on track.
However, Arizona State is equally, if not more, hungry to get a win on its home turf as the Sun Devils coming off four straight losses.
With both teams determined to get into the win column, here's a look at the matchup and five big questions for Saturday:
What is Colorado’s biggest concern heading into ASU?
Nicolette: The Sun Devils don’t pose as intimidating an offense or defense as USC and Oregon had in weeks prior, so ultimately, the Buffs are simply looking to put together four clean and consistent quarters down in Tempe.
Slow starts in games like Colorado State, USC and Oregon put the Buffs in compromising second-half situations. The Buffs do have the upper hand going into Tempe from a talent perspective and it’s up to them to come together and put together a cohesive and complementary game.
I also think the matchup allows the Buffs to continue their progress in the run game with Anthony Hankerson, Alton McCaskill perhaps, and for defensive backs like Rodrick Ward and Cormani McClain to develop their games further.
Troy: Their unpredictability. It isn’t the most talented group, and offensively they have performed poorly thus far against a fairly lackluster slate of defenses (besides Fresno State). Regardless, Kenny Dillingham has shown that he’s not afraid to throw anything against the wall and see what sticks.
Running back Cameron Skattebo has already attempted four passes this season, three of them against USC on a variety of trick plays and wildcat-adjacent packages. He completed a huge fourth down on a throwback to quarterback Trenton Bourguet last weekend against Cal (where the QB displayed some impressive ball skills!), and it wouldn’t shock me to see the do-it-all tailback at it again against CU. Dillingham also pulled out a surprise onside kick against USC, so he has a few tricks up his sleeve.
The Buffs already got caught sleeping on a fake punt against Oregon, something I’m sure Dillingham and the Sun Devils have noted. Additionally, ASU rarely gets a shot in the national spotlight like they will against this Buffs team. In front of a rare sellout crowd in Tempe, I’m prepared for anything.
How do you expect to see Omarion Miller utilized?
Nicolette: Coach Deion Sanders mentioned on Tuesday that they have to get Miller the ball more so the Buffs will likely do exactly that. After catching 7 passes for 196 yards and a score against USC last Saturday, why wouldn’t Sanders utilize him more?
Fans should likely see Miller receive more targets and potentially another 100-yard game. Miller has a great opportunity in Tempe to really solidify himself as a starting receiver, especially while Travis Hunter is healing from his injury.
Miller has shown an exponential amount of promise in his future and Sanders and the offense are looking to capitalize on his abilities this Saturday and for the rest of the season. He rose to the occasion against USC, and with Shedeur Sanders throwing the ball, he’s in good hands in cultivating an impressive freshman year.
Troy: The best part about what Miller showed during his second half explosion against USC was the variety of different ways that he was creating big plays. He showcased an ability to win in all three stages of the play: during the route, at the catch point, and with the ball in his hands after the catch. Because of this, the Buffs’ options to keep him involved are wide open.
Miller’s frame and contested catch ability make him a natural fit as an X receiver, which would give him a lot of single coverage looks as the single receiver opposite Colorado’s trips sets. Three of Miller’s seven catches last weekend came out of this alignment, and Sean Lewis and Shedeur Sanders both seem to trust him to win those one-on-one battles.
Miller was also used in the slot some against USC, mostly in empty formations, including on his fourth-and-5 touchdown. This can allow Miller to get matched up with safeties or linebackers, which the Buffs can then take advantage of. Regardless, Miller was mostly thrown into the fire last weekend, so I’m intrigued to see how he’s used with a week to focus on getting him the ball.
What is the key offensively for a Buffs’ victory?
