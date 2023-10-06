Colorado's itching for its first win in two weeks, and looking at Arizona State, it looks like the Buffs could get it done down in Tempe. The Buffs are 4-point favorites heading into Saturday, which isn't the largest margin, but last Saturday they put together a productive second half against a top-10 USC team that showed promise that they are gradually getting back on track. However, Arizona State is equally, if not more, hungry to get a win on its home turf as the Sun Devils coming off four straight losses. With both teams determined to get into the win column, here's a look at the matchup and five big questions for Saturday:

What is Colorado’s biggest concern heading into ASU?

Nicolette: The Sun Devils don’t pose as intimidating an offense or defense as USC and Oregon had in weeks prior, so ultimately, the Buffs are simply looking to put together four clean and consistent quarters down in Tempe. Slow starts in games like Colorado State, USC and Oregon put the Buffs in compromising second-half situations. The Buffs do have the upper hand going into Tempe from a talent perspective and it’s up to them to come together and put together a cohesive and complementary game. I also think the matchup allows the Buffs to continue their progress in the run game with Anthony Hankerson, Alton McCaskill perhaps, and for defensive backs like Rodrick Ward and Cormani McClain to develop their games further. Troy: Their unpredictability. It isn’t the most talented group, and offensively they have performed poorly thus far against a fairly lackluster slate of defenses (besides Fresno State). Regardless, Kenny Dillingham has shown that he’s not afraid to throw anything against the wall and see what sticks. Running back Cameron Skattebo has already attempted four passes this season, three of them against USC on a variety of trick plays and wildcat-adjacent packages. He completed a huge fourth down on a throwback to quarterback Trenton Bourguet last weekend against Cal (where the QB displayed some impressive ball skills!), and it wouldn’t shock me to see the do-it-all tailback at it again against CU. Dillingham also pulled out a surprise onside kick against USC, so he has a few tricks up his sleeve. The Buffs already got caught sleeping on a fake punt against Oregon, something I’m sure Dillingham and the Sun Devils have noted. Additionally, ASU rarely gets a shot in the national spotlight like they will against this Buffs team. In front of a rare sellout crowd in Tempe, I’m prepared for anything.

How do you expect to see Omarion Miller utilized?