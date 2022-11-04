Colorado begins its final month of the 2022 season with perhaps its most difficult challenge yet, with a matchup Saturday against No. 8 Oregon at Folsom Field.

The Ducks have won seven straight games and with a 5-0 mark in conference games, they’re alone atop the Pac-12 standings.

There’s no shortage of questions facing the Buffs entering the contest, from more matchup-specific queries to larger uncertainties that will face the program once this ignominious season comes to an end in a few weeks. In this week’s roundtable, CU Sports Report staff writers Nicolette Edwards and Craig Meyer discuss those, from how Colorado might be able to limit Oregon quarterback Bo Nix to what coaching candidates have impressed them in recent weeks. And, of course, they offer up predictions for Saturday’s game.

Colorado scored a season-high 34 points in the Arizona State loss last weekend. Is that a sign this offense has improved or is it just a one-game outlier?

Nicolette: During interim head coach Mike Sanford’s tenure, the Buffs had offensive bursts during the Cal game, a regressive stint against Oregon State and their season-best scoring effort last Saturday. They reached their peak, midseason shape, but Colorado’s offense won’t see the end zone much against Oregon’s defense. The next four games will be a continuation of this coming Saturday, with very narrow and limited scoring opportunities.

Arizona State’s defensive bandwidth resulted in that one-game outlier. Moving forward with J.T. Shrout most likely opens the door to more difficult drives as he still lacks in his fundamentals.

Against ASU, the Buffs’ offense showed that they are on the right path. Against Oregon State, they couldn’t produce. I’m anticipating a game with a similar offensive spread to what they did with the Beavers.

Craig: More than likely, I think it’s an outlier in the sense that there’s a decent chance it will end up being the Buffs’ highest point total of the season. It’s also important to remember that it wasn’t the offense that generated all of those 34 points, as Jordyn Tyson had a punt return touchdown. Even without that, though, the Buffs had 27 points, double their season average entering the matchup.

Some of what they did seems replicable. For all of Colorado’s other faults, the run game has been solid for most of the year, with at least one ball-carrier having a good day in many of their games. The offensive line has been pretty good. It’s not as if those 34 points came as a result of some Herculean effort from J.T. Shrout, either, as he had yet another game where he completed well below 50% of his passes. Shrout’s a quarterback who’s willing to take chances – for better or worse – and in Tyson and Montana Lemonious-Craig, he has some reliable receiving targets with whom he has established a nice rapport. Sometimes, those chances are going to pay off, ignite a drive and lead to some points.

We might even see it this week. As good as Oregon is as a team, the Ducks’ defense isn’t overpowering, ranking in the bottom half of Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring and total defense (81st and 76th, respectively). Arizona State, by comparison, was 79th and 96th.

Defensively, how could Colorado strategize against Bo Nix?

Nicolette: There’s a reason Oregon is No. 8 in the country and that reason is Nix. Nix is explosive, efficient and frequently finds a way to execute. Nix is having a phenomenal season, averaging 332.8 total offensive yards per game and maintaining a high 72.3% completion percentage. He is the No. 2 scoring quarterback in the nation, with 20 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns. He’s just one of five FBS quarterbacks to accomplish such a feat since Jalen Hurts in 2019.

Nix will simply get the job done, but he did throw two interceptions against Cal last weekend. Since the Buffs can’t stop the run, their secondary is where they need to execute to stop Nix’s progression.

The Buffs’ defense came out a bit faster in the second half of the Arizona State game, only allowing 230 yards. That’s still a larger figure, but it’s better than the first half’s 327 yards.

“We wanted to disguise a little more in the box and just kind of give the quarterback not as clear of a read as he wants and that’s I think helped us out,” Quinn Perry said. “But like I said if one guy slips loose, at this level, he’s going to find that guy every single time, so we just need to tighten that up.”

Causing disruption in the box and all hands in on Troy Franklin will be a top priority.

Craig: I’ll just say I’m glad I’m not the person who has to be the person to figure that out this week.

You can look back through Nix’s games this season and pinpoint the Georgia loss as one in which he struggled, but that came not only against a group of players familiar with Nix from competing against him when he was at Auburn, but the Bulldogs also have a caliber of player and athlete on defense that only a handful of other teams in the sport do and the Buffs, with all due respect, ain’t one of them.

Nix had two interceptions against Cal last week, but one of those was on a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half. The other one, though, came deep in Cal territory and allowed the Golden Bears to hang in a game they otherwise had no business hanging in, trailing by only four, 14-10, late in the first half. Once Nix cut down on those mistakes, the Ducks were off and running, extending their lead to 25, 35-10, before Cal scored a couple of late touchdowns.

Colorado can’t send too many players back to crowd out the secondary because Oregon has one of the best, most efficient rushing attacks in the nation and the Buffs, as we all know well by now, have a shoddy run defense under normal circumstances. Loading up the box makes you susceptible to a Heisman-caliber quarterback methodically picking you apart, as many other, less-talented quarterbacks have also done to Colorado this season. The best chance the Buffs have might be just trying to get as much pressure as they can on Nix and hoping that leads to sacks, hurries or some bad decisions.

I know that hope isn’t a plan, but when you’re a 31-point underdog, it might be all that you’ve got.

Jordyn Tyson and Deion Smith are both coming off 100-yard games. Are they capable of having similar games against the Ducks' defense?

Nicolette: In recent games, Tyson has emerged as Colorado's best receiver, putting up big, and most importantly, consistent plays. He had 92 yards against Oregon State, 115 last Saturday and I have confidence another 100-yard game is on the horizon. However, 100 yards against Oregon may be a reach with the current performance of former Buff Christian Gonzalez. He had seven pass breakups against Cal.

Smith faces a bigger challenge with the Ducks’ dominant rush defense, as they are only allowing 106 rushing yards per game. With Alex Fontenot most likely back in the mix, Smith will have carries with his fellow veteran back.

“They’re [Oregon] a great front, a great front seven,” offensive lineman Casey Roddick said. “The back end disguises coverages really well. They cover everything. I think that their front seven is one of the best that we faced up until now. And I think that a lot on the front line is one of the best we’ll see.”

Craig: It’s possible, absolutely, especially since Tyson’s career day is due more to him being a freshman than anything. He simply hasn’t had time to rack up those kinds of performances just yet. We’ve written about Smith a decent amount this season and for good reason. He has emerged as the Buffs’ top back, though I’m curious to see how that might change Saturday with Alex Fontenot potentially back. Colorado’s running back rotation has been pretty unpredictable this season. It’s almost impossible to know game-to-game the number of carries a player will get. Smith, for example, hadn’t had more than 12 carries in a game before getting 24 against Arizona State last week. And that came two weeks after he was carried away on a stretcher with head and neck injuries, so I know at least I wasn’t expecting such a heavy workload for him.

But as we touched on earlier, Oregon’s defense has its weaknesses, even with next-level talent like Noah Sewell in the front seven and Christian Gonzalez in the secondary. More than likely, though, it will be Tyson who has the big game, as the Ducks are allowing just 3.9 yards per rush.

A few weeks ago, we discussed who our top choice would be for Colorado’s head coach. Has anyone caught your eye in recent weeks?

Nicolette: Last week, Auburn fired Bryan Harsin. He is definitely an interesting contender. Bringing in that southern football background to Pac-12 play proved to be successful for USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Could Harsin bring over Auburn assets to Colorado such as Riley did? I doubt it. However, Riley and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, formerly Georgia’s defensive coordinator, provided compelling examples on the disparity between the other conferences and the Pac-12, but most importantly, brought their competitive southern outlooks to create superior teams.

Harsin finished his tenure at Auburn 9-12.

Craig: I know there’s a sentiment among some that Colorado should go away from hiring a former player or someone closely tied to the program, but I really love the idea of Ryan Walters.

I think there’s a lot of benefit in hiring someone with ties to the program. It’s not just a nostalgia play hoping for better days. Considering how the Buffs did in Walters’ time there, hiring him wouldn’t even qualify as that. Colorado faces unique challenges and I think it takes someone who intimately understands those and cares about the university enough to want to overcome them. That love does more than just clear institutional hurdles. The Buffs have a lot to offer as a program and someone who knows that can more effectively sell the school. I’m making a bit of an assumption here, but given the fact Walters is only 36, there’s a chance he understands modern college athletics and the mechanisms of name, image and likeness better than some older, more established coaches.

When hiring an alum, there’s always the question of whether this person would be considered or be qualified for the job if they went to another school. In Walters’ case, it’s an undeniable yes. He’s in his seventh season as a Power Five coordinator. The work he has done in that time, especially at Illinois, is impressive. The season before he arrived in Champaign, the Illini were 97th in scoring defense, giving up 34.9 points per game. Last season, his first with the program, they improved to 31st, at 21.9 points per game. This year, they’re first, allowing just 8.9 points per game.

Given his lack of head coaching experience, Walters would need a strong staff and good coordinators. This is where it would fall on the university to pony up their salary pool for assistant coaches to be able to attract better candidates for those roles. My top choice is still Bronco Mendenhall, who I think Colorado should do whatever it can to get if he’s interested in the job. But Walters may very well be my next call if Mendenhall passes.

What is your score prediction and why?

Nicolette: Oregon 50, Colorado 25

One of the best teams and one the worst teams in the FBS face off at Folsom Field on Saturday and the only thing that is working in Colorado’s favor in this matchup is that it’s playing at home.

It’s a harsh reality, but I think the Buffs are capable of putting up points after last Saturday’s performance. I’m taking Tyson as my offensive player of the game to get CU to that grandiose 25 points against the Ducks.

Craig: Oregon 59, Colorado 20

Oregon has given up 27 points to Stanford and 24 to Cal, so it’s not as if the Buffs won’t be able to score points, even if I don’t think they’ll surpass 20. I just don’t envision any scenario in which they’re able to slow down the Oregon offense, which has been averaging 48 points per game since the season-opening loss to Georgia.