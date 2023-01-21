The start of Colorado’s most anticipated football season in decades isn’t for another eight months, but in the meantime, we at least know what awaits Deion Sanders’ team in his first season leading the Buffs.

Colorado’s 2023 schedule was released Wednesday, providing a picture of what awaits for a revamped Buffs roster. To break down the schedule in greater detail, CU Sports Report staff writers Nicolette Edwards and Craig Meyer have convened to discuss the highlights of the 12-game slate and offer up some predictions for how things might go for Colorado.

We've known for months, even years, who Colorado would be playing this season. After seeing the schedule in full, what immediately stands out to you?

Nicolette: Back-to-back rivalry games at home are two matchups that really excite me. Colorado hasn’t played Colorado State and Nebraska since the brief Mel Tucker era in 2019. The Buffs’ fanbase was due for at least one rivalry matchup and what better way to ring in Sanders’ first game at Folsom Field than with such a historic rivalry.

The Buffs won’t be easing into Pac-12 play with Oregon and USC the following week. They’ll at least have CSU the week prior to build up their confidence. Remember the game against the Buffs when Oregon scored with offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and ILB Noah Sewell? The Ducks certainly have a few tricks up their sleeve, but with Charles Kelly’s defense, I don’t think they’ll be able to pull the same trickery.

In addition to Oregon’s returning roster (Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, etc.), the Ducks collected many notable players from the portal such as linebacker Jestin Jacobs, two Alabama transfers entering their senior season in defensive back Khyree Jackson and wide receiver Traeshon Holden, Texas transfer Junior Angilau and Rivals No. 27 transfer offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius and more.

Oregon will put Sanders’ new and improved Buffs through challenging scenarios and potentially expose their shortcomings on both sides of the ball.

Craig: For as little respect, sometimes deservedly so, that the Pac-12 gets nationally, whew, that’s a tough, tough set of games for the Buffs.

Five of Colorado’s 12 games will be against teams ranked in the top 20 of ESPN’s early rankings for the 2023 season. USC and Oregon figure to be preseason top-10 teams. Utah and Oregon State won’t be far behind. TCU is the reigning national runner-up. Even Nebraska, which will also be trotting out its own widely-heralded hire in his first year as coach, should be improved from what it was last season.

To be clear, the Buffs will be significantly better than they were last season, if even just from a pure talent standpoint. But when projecting how much their record will improve in their first year under Sanders, you have to measure it against this schedule, which offers little in the way of breaks.

What do you think is the most intriguing game on the schedule?

Nicolette: From an excitement standpoint, Matt Rhule’s Cornhuskers taking on Sanders’ Buffs will be a really fun game. They acquired three Rivals top-100 transfers: former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert (No. 92), safety Corey Collier – who previously played at Florida (No. 73) – and Stanford transfer offensive lineman Walter Rouse (No. 44).

Playing national runner-up TCU in Fort Worth right out of the gates will paint a vivid picture of Colorado’s ceiling for the season. The Horned Frogs won’t have Max Duggan, but as we saw at Folsom on Sept. 2, Chandler Morris is a very capable quarterback. He had a 65% completion percentage that day, connecting on 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards. TCU running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Quentin Johnston both declared for the draft, but head coach Sonny Dykes replenished in the portal with two former Alabama players – running back Trey Sanders (No. 112 in Rivals’ portal rankings) and wide receiver Jojo Earle (No. 18) – and former LSU wide receiver Jack Bech (No. 89).

TCU’s new and returning assets on offense versus Colorado’s stacked secondary will be a very intriguing matchup to really see what that unit is capable of.

Craig: I’m tempted to say USC making the trip to Boulder in a matchup of the Pac-12’s premier program historically against its most tantalizing one currently, but even with all of Sanders’ high-profile additions, that doesn’t figure to be a competitive game.

Let’s go with Nebraska. It’s been a few years since the two longtime rivals have played, which already provided enough intrigue, and with Sanders and Matt Rhule leading the Buffs and Huskers, respectively, this matchup became that much more interesting. It will be an early peek at just how improved each squad is and for Colorado, it’s a winnable game. While I believe Rhule is an excellent choice to try to lead Nebraska back to relevance, his previous rebuilds took a little time to get going, as he went 2-10 in his first season at Temple and 1-11 in his first season at Baylor (though, to be clear, he inherited difficult situations at each spot, for *very* different reasons). But in the age of immediate eligibility for transfers, that process might be accelerated a bit, so who knows?

What’s undeniable, though, is how charged and frenzied the atmosphere will be in Boulder that day. To quote the esteemed philosopher Bart Scott, can’t wait!

The Buffs won just one game last season. Few people, if any, expect a repeat performance this season, but what do you see as the three most likely wins on the schedule?

Nicolette: It would be an astounding upset if Colorado State beats Colorado, but that game is a definite dub in my eyes. Two other games I’m confident the Buffs can claim a victory are Stanford and Arizona. New head coach Troy Taylor, who left at Sacramento State with a 30-8 coaching record in four seasons, is going through a rebuilding season. Stanford lost a few assets in the transfer portal and graduation. Stanford’s leading receiver Elijah Higgins (704 yards and two touchdowns) declared for the draft, as well as starting quarterback Tanner McKee. On defense, starting inside linebacker Jacob Manjum-Farrar transferred to Indiana.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura lost Dorian Singer, one of the Pac-12’s leading receivers this season, to USC. He had 163 against Colorado’s defense during that treacherous game on Oct. 1. Arizona starting cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace also moved to USC and starting inside linebacker Jerry Roberts, who was the Wildcats second-leading tackler, moved to UMass.

However, De Laura has the skillful hands of wide receiver Jacob Cowing and freshman standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillian. Will they be able to compete against CU’s 2023 secondary? It may be too soon to accurately gauge, but overall, without some of last year's tools, not much action from the portal other than the addition of four-star inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli, I anticipate a competitive loss from Arizona.

Craig: Colorado State is probably the closest thing the Buffs have to a gimme on the schedule. Though I think Jay Norvell will do well in Fort Collins, the transition from Steve Addazio’s prehistoric offense to Norvell’s Air Raid will take a little time. It was evidenced last season, when the Rams struggled to a 3-9 record.

Stanford was dreadful last season and even with a coaching change, it’s hard to pin too many of the Cardinal’s shortcomings on David Shaw, who was one of college football’s best and most successful coaches for almost a decade. As it’s currently structured, that job has hard and unavoidable limitations, which makes a quicker rebuild through the transfer portal difficult.

I wrestled with going with one of the Arizona schools here, but I’ll roll with Nebraska as my final choice here for some of the aforementioned reasons.

A lot can change between now and kickoff of the season opener, but based on what we know now, what's your final record prediction? And why?

Nicolette: Prediction – 7-5

TCU - L

Nebraska - W

Colorado State - W

Oregon - L

USC - L

Arizona State - W

Stanford - W

UCLA - W

Oregon State - L

Arizona - W

Washington State - W

Utah - L

I feel a bit hesitant giving out a win against UCLA, and Nebraska as well, but with the talent that Sanders has already brought in, I think bowl eligibility is on the horizon. Colorado’s success is heavily dependent on Shedeur Sanders’ products on the field and I think he will completely transform CU’s offense. He will have some All-American protection on the line, a slew of talented receivers, multiple playmakers in the backfield with Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke and Deion Smith and a quality tight end. In a conference where offense often supersedes defense, Shedeur Sanders will have great contests between the Pac-12’s best Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and Cam Rising.

Coach Prime assembled an elite squad, both with the coaching staff and player personnel. Everything is working in favor of the Buffs right now, and once September rolls around, this schedule will result in both humbling and amazing moments.

Craig: Prediction – 5-7

TCU - L

Nebraska - W

Colorado State - W

Oregon - L

USC - L

Arizona State - W

Stanford - W

UCLA - L

Oregon State - L

Arizona - W

Washington State - L

Utah - L

Indeed, a lot can change and at Colorado so far under Sanders, you can scratch the ‘can’ qualifier. Things will change and, based on the early returns, it will be for the better.

Before you bring out any pitchforks over my record prediction, let me explain. Sanders is in a weird position. He’s taking over a program that went 1-11 last year, but the hype that his arrival and subsequent moves have generated invariably comes with expectations. Granted, I think *most* Buffs fans have still kept their hopes fairly realistic. But for all the elite talent Sanders has managed to bring into Boulder, football rosters can’t flip overnight. There are simply too many people and too many positions that need to be filled for a team to go from the worst Power Five squad to a conference-title contender in one season. There are certain spots where one player can make a huge difference – and lordy, having Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain lining up on opposite sides of the field sounds unfair – but it will take at least another year or so for Sanders to build up sufficient depth.

Beyond that, I still have some questions. How will Shedeur Sanders fare with the jump from the FCS to a Power Five conference and a pretty loaded schedule? What about his father, who’s making the same leap? How will this slew of additions fit into the offensive and defensive schemes being brought in?

There are five games I’m confident Colorado will lose – USC, at Oregon, at Utah, at TCU and Oregon State. There are two games where I believe the Buffs will be a decided favorite – Colorado State and Stanford. Beyond that, I lean loss on a couple of games – at Washington State and at UCLA – and one where I lean win (at Arizona State). Beyond that, it’s a little more of a toss-up. I think they’ll win a game or two they aren’t supposed to, but also drop one in which they were favored. Things often have a way of evening out.

A four-win improvement against a fairly unforgiving schedule that doesn’t feature buy games that would allow this team to stack up wins would be quite commendable. I just wonder if it’s enough to satisfy some of the wilder, albeit understandable, desires out there.