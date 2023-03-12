Colorado’s offensive line will look dramatically different from right to left come September.

Names such as Tommy Brown, Frank Fillip, Casey Roddick and others graduated or left to other programs during the offseason. The remaining starters include Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lictenhan.

In reassembling the offensive line, new offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle plucked six players from all over the country that have at least a year or more of experience. Four of the six earned all-conference recognition at their previous programs.

O’Boyle possesses an all-around experienced group, but, “there’s a lot of work to do,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of ground to cover to make up strength-wise. The physical part really has to come along.”

One lineman who hasn’t received any accolades but fits both the experience and size bill that O’Boyle is seeking is 6-foot-8, 320-pound sophomore right tackle Savion Washington. Washington followed offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and O’Boyle from Kent State, and during his time in their offense, he was one of the standouts on last season’s line.

Washington started 11 games with the Golden Flashes last season often bulldozing defensive linemen with his immense size. Washington played 813 offensive snaps in 16 games at Kent State and finished with a 75.9 grade (PFF) in the 2022 season. With prior knowledge playing in Lewis’ and O’Boyle’s schemes, Washington should assimilate well into their system at Colorado and will likely have a starting role.