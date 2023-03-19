Watching Colorado attack the run last season wasn’t the most enjoyable experience, but the Buffs’ new defensive front should put on a much better show.

Deion Sanders and his coaching staff gathered a strong group of veteran players as transfers to reinforce both the run and the pass rush. New members include seniors and grad transfers, Taijh Alston (West Virginia), Leonard Payne (Fresno State), Jordan Domineck (Arkansas), Taylor Upshaw (Michigan) and Shane Cokes (Dartmouth).

Returning starters Jalen Sami and Na’im Rodman are entering their senior seasons adding to the abundance of strength and experience.

Looking at the outside, Domineck is a really explosive asset coming in at No. 166 in the Rivals transfer portal rankings. He had 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over 13 games with the Razorbacks last season.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Domineck had a productive four-year career at Georgia Tech recording 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a 70-yard pick six in 2021.