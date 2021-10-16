Special teams stellar in CU's blowout of Arizona
Katy, Texas, native and freshman safety Trevor Woods will in all likelihood remember Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, for the rest of his life.
After all, he only managed to block a punt, recover the loose ball and return it 50 yards for a touchdown — a play that popped the lid off a packed Folsom Field and gave the Buffaloes some much-needed breathing room in the third quarter.
Woods' spectacular play marked the first CU punt block return for a touchdown since September of 2004.
"There's not a lot of ways I can impact the game a the moment, but (special teams) is one of the few ways I can do (that) right now," Woods said. "...I missed out on (a block) a couple of weeks ago (but Karl Dorrell) kept me in there. He said, 'You're going to get one and I believe in you.' He kept letting me rush every time."
In the moments leading into Woods' touchdown, the Buffaloes led Arizona just 6-0 with about nine minutes having been played in the third quarter.
The play wound up generating some serious momentum for Colorado, as the Buffs went on to score 14 more points before the start of the fourth quarter.
Just 74 seconds after Woods' touchdown, junior outside linebacker Carson Wells picked off Arizona's Gunner Cruz and returned it to the house from 50 yards out.
All in all, with special teams, the defense and the offense all harmonizing in the Buffs' 34-0 rout, Dorrell had much to be pleased with after the game, especially given the victory stopped the bleeding of a month-long losing streak.
“...We needed someone to step up and make a play and it was great to see Trevor do that. It gave everybody a spark — it was a 6-0 game for almost three quarters. It was something that we needed — some boost or some shot in the arm, so to speak.”
Freshman kicker Cole Becker, who entering Saturday had converted just two of his five field goals on the year, was a perfect 2-of-2 on the day, converting tries from 19 and 37 yards out.
Junior punter Josh Watts had been enjoying a stellar 2021 campaign before facing Arizona, averaging 48.54 yards per punt.
He was in on four vs. the Wildcats and had a long boot of 64 yards. At the time, the Buffs were backed up at their own four-yard line early in the second quarter.
With Arizona seeming likely to begin its ensuing drive with good field position, Watts had other thoughts in mind; after his punt, the Wildcats wound up beginning at their own 36-yard line, eventually punting the ball right back to CU.
“That one punt he had from the back of the endzone to like the (Wildcats') 30 — the whole team went crazy," Wells said. "We love him.”
“Josh’s leg is huge," senior linebacker Nate Landman added. "The way he can flip the field helps the defense out and then in turn helps the offense out if we can get a quick stop. I think he’s pretty under-appreciated for the things he can do, maybe in the outside world. But (he’s) super appreciated on the team."
If playing complimentary football against Arizona was a primary goal of Dorrell's, he got what he was after.
“This was a really good win for us as a program because all three areas scored touchdowns," Dorrell said. "The special teams touchdown — which was huge — on a blocked punt, a young rookie, freshman, makes a big play. Great to see that (and) it gave us (a chance) to create some opportunities.”