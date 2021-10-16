Special teams stellar in CU's blowout of Arizona

Katy, Texas, native and freshman safety Trevor Woods will in all likelihood remember Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, for the rest of his life.

After all, he only managed to block a punt, recover the loose ball and return it 50 yards for a touchdown — a play that popped the lid off a packed Folsom Field and gave the Buffaloes some much-needed breathing room in the third quarter.

Woods' spectacular play marked the first CU punt block return for a touchdown since September of 2004.

"There's not a lot of ways I can impact the game a the moment, but (special teams) is one of the few ways I can do (that) right now," Woods said. "...I missed out on (a block) a couple of weeks ago (but Karl Dorrell) kept me in there. He said, 'You're going to get one and I believe in you.' He kept letting me rush every time."

In the moments leading into Woods' touchdown, the Buffaloes led Arizona just 6-0 with about nine minutes having been played in the third quarter.

The play wound up generating some serious momentum for Colorado, as the Buffs went on to score 14 more points before the start of the fourth quarter.

Just 74 seconds after Woods' touchdown, junior outside linebacker Carson Wells picked off Arizona's Gunner Cruz and returned it to the house from 50 yards out.

All in all, with special teams, the defense and the offense all harmonizing in the Buffs' 34-0 rout, Dorrell had much to be pleased with after the game, especially given the victory stopped the bleeding of a month-long losing streak.

“...We needed someone to step up and make a play and it was great to see Trevor do that. It gave everybody a spark — it was a 6-0 game for almost three quarters. It was something that we needed — some boost or some shot in the arm, so to speak.”