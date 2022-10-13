Change is an inevitability in college sports.

Players have limited eligibility that, once exhausted, creates room for a new, younger crop of athletes to replace them as part of a self-sustaining cycle. Coaches come and go, whether they choose to leave or are forced to. For assistants, that churn is even more rapid. By design, the system is transient.

Following Karl Dorrell’s dismissal as Colorado’s head football coach on Oct. 2, it’s a lesson the Buffs’ players learned, if they hadn’t already. For several players on the roster, those realities were understood all too well, even before their latest head coach was fired.

For 11 Colorado players, Mike Sanford is the fifth head coach, including interims, they’ve played for in their time in Boulder, an unusual level of turnover even in a sport in which little, if anything, is permanent. It’s a group that committed to and played at least one season for Mike MacIntyre, spent an eventful year under Mel Tucker’s tutelage and played 23 games under Dorrell, with interim stints from Kurt Roper and, now, Sanford lodged into that sequence, as well.

It’s a series of events that has come with sobering realizations.

“It was hard at first,” fifth-year senior wide receiver Daniel Arias said. “When I was a freshman, I was like, wow, I’m here and now my coach is fired. I took it hard at first. But the older you get, the more mature you get and then the more you just realize this is business. You’ve got to make plays out there. You’ve got to produce. When you produce, everybody's happy. When you don’t, bad things happen. It's just a business.”

To many, Dorrell’s firing was only so much of a surprise. A curious hire from the outset, the Buffs regressed rapidly under his watch, going from 4-2 in the pandemic-altered 2020 season to 4-8 in 2021 to 0-5 nearly halfway through the 2022 campaign. It wasn’t just that Colorado was losing – it was getting embarrassed, with its five losses coming by an average of 29.8 points per game.

Still, for players whose coach was suddenly let go, a complicated cocktail of emotions arose. For players who had been through this several times already, it was especially true. They had experienced this kind of situation before, but that repetition never made each change any easier to endure.

“You’re letting somebody down and somebody lost their job,” sixth-year senior wide receiver Maurice Bell said. “It obviously sucks. At the end of the day, we’re the products on the field, so for me personally, I feel like I let everyone who got let go of down to an extent. I don’t want to say it never gets easier, but the show’s got to keep on going. We’ve got to find a way to rally and keep it going. We all have our own careers.”

Still, Bell said he never seriously considered transferring, a move few would have blamed him or his other teammates for after the game of musical chairs that has ensued within the program over the past four years.

“Regardless of what my decision was going to be, I was going to have to meet a new coach,” he said. “I always just take these moments when it goes down as a restart, kind of just say, OK, what was done in the past is the past and now it's a new start for me. That's how I really kind of try to attack these things.”

The downsides of that constant shuffling are obvious.

There’s the perpetual acclimation to new schemes, routines, coaching styles and personalities. The moment when players get accustomed to one coach, they’re gone and replaced with another, restarting that process all over again. It’s not just the head coaches, either. The transition from one head coach to another often comes with a new collection of coordinators and position coaches.

For college-aged students who are still developing physically and emotionally, there’s a psychological and emotional toll that comes with such an ever-shifting landscape, as well.

This time around, players are handling it as well as they could be expected to.

“When it first happened, everybody was shocked,” running backs coach Darian Hagan said. “Everybody was disappointed. I think the administration did a phenomenal job of appointing Mike to that position. It’s well-deserved. I think they picked the guy that was right for the situation, right for what these guys are going through, right for what these coaches are going through and families are going through. He's the type of guy that can calm the waters. The subtle changes that he's brought to the program since Coach Dorrell has been let go…the subtle changes, the players have taken well to them.”

Whatever pain or awkwardness came from Dorrell’s abrupt exit has been made up for, at least temporarily, with Sanford’s early influence on the program. Players have spoken frequently about more energized practices and how Sanford can often be seen jumping around, a stark contrast to calm and staid Dorrell.

“I’m not really used to seeing that from a head coach, from the ones I’ve had in the time I’ve been here,” Arias said. “It’s just really cool to see how the coach has all that energy. All the coaches are also following and then it just creates more energy. That's a really cool experience. It’s just cool because it helps the players, too, to have that energy and have a good day and have a good practice. It carries. It’s contagious.”

Beyond their early impressions of Sanford, some of the team’s longest-tenured players have been thankful for the experience they’ve had under so many different coaches, choosing to emphasize the positives of a situation that only offers so many of them.

One day, as they see it, these experiences might prove to be beneficial.

“It’s been a wild journey,” said sixth-year defensive end Terrance Lang. “It’s the fifth head coach, but at this point, I’m grateful for every experience. I feel like I was able to learn something from each experience. I try to turn it into a positive and learn from it.”

“It has definitely made me mature in a lot of ways,” Arias said. “It's actually really true that football does really get you ready for life, just those little lessons, those little things you go through actually prepare you for life. All these setbacks and all this adversity is actually going to help us and help me in the long run, when I'm going through things with my own family or whatever is the case. I really do appreciate all the stuff that I'm going through now. That's making me a better person just mentally and physically. I do appreciate everything I'm going through right now.”



