CUSportsNation.com

Social Media Reaction: Colorado Buffaloes improve to 3-0
The Buffaloes sit at 3-0 to start the 2018 season after blowing out New Hampshire 45-14. Here's the recap from social media.
Postgame press conference after CU’s 45-14 win over New Hampshire in football https://t.co/URVVmn6ijy— Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs) September 16, 2018
Continuing with our postgame press conference after CU’s 45-14 win over New Hampshire https://t.co/OAhXWhvb7P— Colorado Buffaloes (@cubuffs) September 16, 2018
WE ARE 3-0!!! A great day at Folsom Field and a convincing win before we start Pac-12 play in 2 weeks against UCLA after the bye— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 16, 2018
RECAP: https://t.co/oioP4URNtA#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/EOM5FlXumo
That 3️⃣-0️⃣ feelin'. @RunRalphieRun came out today on 🔥 and got the job done. #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/fxq5DRrIhF— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 16, 2018
Here's a look at CU's first TD of the day, 28 yards from @Airmontez12 to @Viska2live— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 15, 2018
WATCH on Pac-12 Mountain#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/uPgrCDHGZk
.@Airmontez12 moved from ninth to seventh on CU's career passing chart on that 53-yard pass to @YFN_hollywood18.— Curtis Snyder (@CurtisCSnyder) September 15, 2018
He passed both John Hessler and Mike Moschetti.
He's got 4,811 after that scoring drive. #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/Ejs8yuLZU6
Say hello to 3-0.@RunRalphieRun takes this one.#UNHvsCOLO | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/EQ7JjGwxJB— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 16, 2018
Here's a look at that LONG touchdown run by @tmcmillian2 just moments ago, 75 yards!— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 15, 2018
WATCH on Pac-12 Mountain#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/1ub1DMm10I
Here's a look at @_alexfontenot's first career touchdown!— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 16, 2018
WATCH on Pac-12 Mountain#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/RVCu2BOYi6
Here's a look at that touchdown fumble recovery by @DavionTaylot to put CU up 28-0— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 15, 2018
WATCH on Pac-12 Mountain#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/9LKLufgvc3
Here's a 53-yard pass from @Airmontez12 to @YFN_hollywood18 to set up the touchdown by Evans#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/TJxgPA7gNz— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 15, 2018
Here's a look at that touchdown run by @chocodrop22 moments ago— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 15, 2018
WATCH on Pac-12 Mountain#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/pPEbSZ2ZCU
.@Airmontez12 is 30-for-33 for 293 yards and four TDs with a 205.5 QB rating in first quarters this season#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/4cXzFqG4HB— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 15, 2018
A little late, but here are your offensive starters for the Buffs! #GoBuffs #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/bkW99RNjeY— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 15, 2018
Here are our defensive starters vs. New Hampshire#BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/qUzxrqRvOR— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 15, 2018
Monster performance from @tmcmillian2 today! Here are the #️⃣s#GoBuffs #BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/qfyWxsGVf1— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 16, 2018
Viska (@Viska2live) with a TD reception in each of the first three games this season. Some others who have done that:— Curtis Snyder (@CurtisCSnyder) September 15, 2018
Paul Richardson
Nelson Spruce
Michael Westbrook
Charles Johnson #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/RJlQVw1IoC
Nate LandMAN (@_Nate_Landman) once again one of the defensive leaders today! #GoBuffs #BeatUNH #UNHvsCU pic.twitter.com/wpCDwxKjsh— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 16, 2018