{{ timeAgo('2019-03-14 19:03:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Social Media Reaction: Buffs advance to Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Colorado knocked off Oregon State 73-58 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals behind McKinley Wright's 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Shane Gatling was a sharpshooter from the behind the arc, scoring 15 points, and Alexander Strating (10), Evan Battey (10), and D'Schawn Schwartz (11) all scored double figures for the Buffs.

Check out the immediate reaction from Twitter following the game below.

{{ article.author_name }}