CUSportsNation.com

Social Media Reaction: Buffs advance to Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals
Colorado knocked off Oregon State 73-58 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals behind McKinley Wright's 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Shane Gatling was a sharpshooter from the behind the arc, scoring 15 points, and Alexander Strating (10), Evan Battey (10), and D'Schawn Schwartz (11) all scored double figures for the Buffs.
Check out the immediate reaction from Twitter following the game below.
Moving on to the #Pac12Hoops Tournament semifinals.@CUBuffsMBB meets with media following the 73-58 win over Oregon State.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 14, 2019
Up next: The Buffs play No. 1 Washington tomorrow at 6 PT/7 MT on Pac-12 Network. https://t.co/t4XQVSmNUb
ON TO THE NEXT ONE!— Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 14, 2019
CU faces top-seed Washington Friday at 7 p.m. MT in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals after this big W!#GoBuffs #Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/2jJNrycP3G
SPLASH 💦@CUBuffsMBB's D'Shawn Schwartz drains a three and it's our @OpusBank #12Best moment. #Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/LWfbjSLgx2— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 14, 2019
FINAL: Buffs move on to the Pac-12 Tournament Semifinals versus Washington. #RollTad pic.twitter.com/UNlsFqSqH7— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) March 14, 2019
Buffs withstand OSU rally to collect #Pac12Hoops win, advance to tourney semifinalshttps://t.co/gEgbCYzGEY pic.twitter.com/amKqfD7s8K— Neill Woelk (@NeillWoelk) March 14, 2019
SKO BUFFS!— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 14, 2019
No. 4 @CUBuffsMBB advances to the semifinals of the #Pac12Hoops Tournament and will face No. 1 Washington tomorrow at 6 PT/ 7 MT on us. pic.twitter.com/wCovl9Ejeg
WWWWWWWWWW— C-Unit (@CUnitHoops) March 14, 2019
BUFFS: 73
Beavers: 58
BUFFS ARE ON TO THE SEMIS VS WASHINGTON 7PM MT TOMORROW
Really nice win for the #cubuffs MBB team. Oregon State made its run, but the Buffs kept their composure and pulled away late. Now 13-6 all-time in the Pac-12 Tourney as they move on to face No. 1 Washington tomorrow.— Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) March 14, 2019
“Strength of this team is the team”- @CoachTadBoyle We’re on to Friday! #buffstape— Josh Repine (@Repine13) March 14, 2019
Woo Hoo! This is fun! @CUBuffsMBB Congratulations on another win! pic.twitter.com/vO0sPdfPYz— Buffalo Belles & Friends (@BuffaloBelles) March 14, 2019
Gritty win for @CUBuffsMBB to advance to the #Pac12Hoops semifinals.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 14, 2019
Our @katetscott talks with @CoachTadBoyle live on Basketball Game Break. Tune in now on our app: https://t.co/ZhZuI5ezsa pic.twitter.com/LEWWMsi8gO
.@_TBIDDIES_ made an appearance on our set.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 14, 2019
Watch live: https://t.co/ZhZuI5ezsa pic.twitter.com/ggK2oTVeol
Head coach @CoachTadBoyle with the team in the locker room after today's win over Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals 🎥⬇#GoBuffs #Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/PUlSuhkb8G— Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 15, 2019
Highlights from today's win over Oregon State! Buffs advance to the semifinals of the Pac 12 Tournament! We take on Washington tomorrow at 7:00 MT! 🔥🚨#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/hj8aFpYhZr— Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) March 15, 2019
Mel Tucker is not a fan of the refs down here... pic.twitter.com/eTccTBi2Dq— Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) March 14, 2019