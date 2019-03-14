CUSportsNation.com

Colorado knocked off Oregon State 73-58 in the Pac-12 quarterfinals behind McKinley Wright's 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Shane Gatling was a sharpshooter from the behind the arc, scoring 15 points, and Alexander Strating (10), Evan Battey (10), and D'Schawn Schwartz (11) all scored double figures for the Buffs.

Check out the immediate reaction from Twitter following the game below.

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!