football

Snap Counts: Who played the most against Nebraska?

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
One incredible tool that CUSportsNation.com has at its disposal now is Pro Football Focus' snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Buffaloes on offense and defense.

* Denotes starter

Quarterback
Player Total snaps Pass plays Run plays

Steven Montez *

89

65

24
Running back
Player Snaps Pass Run

Kyle Evans

45

33

12

Travon McMillian

45

32

33
Wide receiver
Player Snaps Pass Run

Laviska Shenault *

88

64

24

Jay MacIntyre *

86

64

22

KD Nixon *

69

51

18

Juwann Winfree *

64

49

15

Tony Brown

26

16

10

Kaion Ento

6

5

1
