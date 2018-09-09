Snap Counts: Who played the most against Nebraska?
One incredible tool that CUSportsNation.com has at its disposal now is Pro Football Focus' snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Buffaloes on offense and defense.
* Denotes starter
Quarterback
|Player
|Total snaps
|Pass plays
|Run plays
|
Steven Montez *
|
89
|
65
|
24
Running back
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Kyle Evans
|
45
|
33
|
12
|
Travon McMillian
|
45
|
32
|
33
Wide receiver
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Laviska Shenault *
|
88
|
64
|
24
|
Jay MacIntyre *
|
86
|
64
|
22
|
KD Nixon *
|
69
|
51
|
18
|
Juwann Winfree *
|
64
|
49
|
15
|
Tony Brown
|
26
|
16
|
10
|
Kaion Ento
|
6
|
5
|
1
