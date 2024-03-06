Slumping Buffs right the ship, handle Oregon in record-setting blowout
Sometimes, when you’re on a losing streak, all it takes is one dominant showing to get the train back on the tracks.
The Buffs are hoping they accomplished just that Wednesday, as they wiped the floor with last-place Oregon, never trailing and setting multiple Pac-12 Tournament records in a 79-30 win to kick off their week in Las Vegas.
“Really happy with how we played, of course,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “We had a great week of practice. You know, a lot of people keep asking us, ‘How are you guys doing?’ and my thought is we’re in a great place. We’re in as good a place as we’ve been. Maybe we just like to be an underdog, and we are the underdog now and we love that. That’s comfortable. We feel good about how we played, we feel good about where we are and we’re excited to have a great tournament.”
Coming into the week, the widespread feeling around the team was that it was happy to have an extra opportunity to get back on track, and it did just that. Everything on a proverbial CU fan’s wish list for the team to kick off the tournament was met with ease. Improved finishing at the rim? Check. Better ball movement and flow, as JR Payne repeatedly highlighted Monday? Check, to the tune of 13 first-half assists on 16 field goals. Consistent defensive intensity? The Buffs brought that as well, holding the Ducks to 4-for-27 shooting and forcing eight turnovers.
The only gripe that JR Payne could have had in the first half was a cold spell offensively to start the second quarter, when Colorado (22-8) went over five minutes without a bucket. At the same time, its defense carried it through to the other side, holding the Ducks (11-21) to just one bucket during that time. Quay Miller got back on track in the Pac-12 Tournament after going 0 for 16 in two games in Vegas last year, scoring the Buffs’ first six points and leading all scorers with 10 at the half.
“I really just go out there and try to have the best energy that I can,” Miller said. “I think when my teammates see that type of energy, they feed off of that and that gets them going but it also gets me going as well. So to see light and joy and just the freeness in everybody’s spirit today, I think that’s what got me going.”
Wednesday's matchup was basically salted away by the half, as the Buffs took a 38-11 lead into the locker room. Oregon’s 11 points were the fewest a team has ever scored in a half of a Pac-12 Tournament game, breaking the previous record of 13.
The game was already locked up by the second half, so the Buffs used that opportunity to get some young players tournament experience and make some history in the process. Miller, Sherrod and Aaronette Vonleh barely saw the floor after halftime; instead it was the freshmen Mikayla Johnson and Jadyn Atchison who were getting some run late in the fourth quarter.
“That was huge,” Payne said. “We’re really happy we played today. It’s really cool. We experienced the court, we felt the balls, we’ve seen it go through the hoop, so all of that is great. That being said, we didn’t want to have to play anybody for 40 minutes, because then it becomes a disadvantage. So really great, the numbers were really low for a lot of key contributors, and a lot of good experience for Mikayla and (Sara-Rose Smith) and Jadyn and (Bri McLeod), and lots of people that don’t always get quite as many minutes.”
Something to monitor for the Buffs heading into Thursday: Charlotte Whittaker rolled an ankle late in the fourth quarter and was helped off the floor. JR Payne said after the game that she was “fine” and gave no indication of her status for the quarterfinals.
Thanks to three consecutive 3-pointers to kick off the fourth quarter, Frida Formann led all scorers with an ultra-efficient 17 points, shooting 6 for 8 and sinking five shots from deep. Sherrod flirted with a triple-double in the first half, and while she didn’t get to see it all the way through due to the blowout, she still finished with a well-rounded 9-point, 5-rebound, 8-assist stat line. Sherrod’s eight assists are the most ever by a Colorado player in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Buff's 49-point win is the largest margin of victory in the tournament’s history.
The Ducks just couldn’t get anything going all day, failing to reach double figures as a team in any of the first three quarters and going without a made 3-pointer until the final two minutes of the game. They set multiple records in the process: their 30 points scored were the lowest by a team in Pac-12 Tournament history and their 18.9% field goal percentage also set an all-time tournament low.
The Buffs have no time to rest on their laurels, as they’ll be back in action Thursday afternoon in a game that could very well make or break their hopes of hosting the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. They’ll take their third crack at No. 13 Oregon State, which swept the Buffs during the regular season. Tipoff of that one will be at 1 p.m. MST.