Sometimes, when you’re on a losing streak, all it takes is one dominant showing to get the train back on the tracks.

The Buffs are hoping they accomplished just that Wednesday, as they wiped the floor with last-place Oregon, never trailing and setting multiple Pac-12 Tournament records in a 79-30 win to kick off their week in Las Vegas.

“Really happy with how we played, of course,” head coach JR Payne said postgame. “We had a great week of practice. You know, a lot of people keep asking us, ‘How are you guys doing?’ and my thought is we’re in a great place. We’re in as good a place as we’ve been. Maybe we just like to be an underdog, and we are the underdog now and we love that. That’s comfortable. We feel good about how we played, we feel good about where we are and we’re excited to have a great tournament.”

Coming into the week, the widespread feeling around the team was that it was happy to have an extra opportunity to get back on track, and it did just that. Everything on a proverbial CU fan’s wish list for the team to kick off the tournament was met with ease. Improved finishing at the rim? Check. Better ball movement and flow, as JR Payne repeatedly highlighted Monday? Check, to the tune of 13 first-half assists on 16 field goals. Consistent defensive intensity? The Buffs brought that as well, holding the Ducks to 4-for-27 shooting and forcing eight turnovers.

The only gripe that JR Payne could have had in the first half was a cold spell offensively to start the second quarter, when Colorado (22-8) went over five minutes without a bucket. At the same time, its defense carried it through to the other side, holding the Ducks (11-21) to just one bucket during that time. Quay Miller got back on track in the Pac-12 Tournament after going 0 for 16 in two games in Vegas last year, scoring the Buffs’ first six points and leading all scorers with 10 at the half.

“I really just go out there and try to have the best energy that I can,” Miller said. “I think when my teammates see that type of energy, they feed off of that and that gets them going but it also gets me going as well. So to see light and joy and just the freeness in everybody’s spirit today, I think that’s what got me going.”