Simpson, da Silva show out in Buffs’ win over Cal
One of the low points of this Colorado basketball season came at Cal back in January, when the Buffs blew a big halftime lead and lost to the Bears on the road.
Wednesday night, they had a chance to avenge that loss, and took full advantage. Playing without Cody Williams (ankle) and Julian Hammond (knee), KJ Simspson and Tristan da Silva both had big games to lift the Buffs over Cal, 88-78, and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes on track.
“Another good win at home,” head coach Tad Boyle said after the game. “Cal, I mean they’re good. They’re so much better, to me, than their record. Offensively, they've got good players. They run good stuff. They’re well coached. That was a good win.”
It was da Silva who was the star of the first half for Colorado (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12), lighting up the CU Events Center right from the opening tip. After Cal got off to a 6-2 start, da Silva created an 8-0 run almost by himself, scoring three the old fashioned way, giving Simpson a 3-pointer off of an offensive rebound, and assisting on an Eddie Lampkin dunk that put the Buffs out in front.
The senior forward continued to keep the momentum rolling throughout the first half. Da Silva scored 16 of the Buffs’ first 30 points, capped by a personal 7-0 run. After Lampkin was hit with a technical foul for flopping, da Silva responded with a steal into a layup, a 3-pointer, and a thunderous dunk in transition to put the Buffs up double digits.
“Yeah, he was great,” Boyle said of da Silva’s performance. “He was aggressive tonight, which we want him to be. He had 13 shots, 22 points, he was efficient, he got to the foul line. So yeah, Tristan was terrific tonight, and we need him to be. Especially being short handed, with Cody and Julian out, the guys that are playing in that rotation are so critical.”
The Buffs extended the lead on the back of Simpson, Lampkin and da Silva, as the three combined for 35 of the Buffs’ 45 first-half points, to take a 45-31 advantage into the break.
Ironically, that 14-point lead was the same 14-point lead that Colorado held back in Berkeley after one half. Just like last time, Cal (13-16, 9-9) came out of the locker room scorching hot, knocking down shots from all over the floor and taking advantage of a sluggish Buffs defense that had lost the edge it had early on.
Jaylon Tyson, after a rough shooting first half, caught fire for Mark Madsen’s club, scoring 11 quick points to open the second while not missing a shot. The Cal star knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and threw down an alley-oop dunk, helping his squad cut the Colorado lead down to just five.
Then, as he has all season, Simpson stepped up. With CU leading 65-59 and all of the momentum on the other side, the star point guard got to the line for two free throws, stole the ensuing inbounds pass, leading to a Javon Ruffin 3 that lit up the home crowd and forced a Cal timeout. After a pair of Tyson free throws, Ruffin splashed another 3-pointer before checking out to a big ovation from the CUEC crowd.
“(Javon Ruffin) came in with guys down, we all rose to the level of play and Ruff was one of those guys,” Simpson said. “He came in ready and contributed right away, and that just goes to show you anybody with a Colorado jersey is more than capable. Credit to him. He came in ready to play, knocked down some big shots, guarded and got some great rebounds for us. So it felt good to have him out there and be able to see him make big plays for us.”
From there, all the Bears’ momentum was gone, and Simpson continued to attack. The junior scored 18 points in the second half, helping the Buffs stretch their lead back out and keep it there whenever Cal tried to answer, as Colorado was able to coast to a big win down the stretch.
Simpson and da Silva stuffed the stat sheet in Wednesday's game, as they constantly created good looks for both themselves and their teammates. Simpson continued his case for Pac-12 Player of the Year as well, racking up a game-high 27 points to go with seven rebounds and eight assists. Da Silva wasn’t far behind, scoring 22 points to go with seven boards and six assists. The Buffs dominated the free-throw battle, earning 29 attempts from the line and sinking 23 of them while only sending the Bears there 14 times.
Simpson also did an excellent job on the defensive end against Cal guard Jalen Cone who was a major part of the upset that the Bears pulled in the first meeting with CU. Cone struggled to get going all night, finishing with just 6 points on 1-for-10 shooting and 0 for 6 from deep.
Tyson got his numbers in this one, getting to 25 points but taking 19 shots to get there. Jalen Celestine started the game hot, knocking down three 3-pointers in the early going, but the Buffs were able to put his fire out from there, as he only scored two points the rest of the night to finish with 11. Big man Fardaws Aimaq put up an 11 point, 11 rebound double-double, his 19th of the season.
The win kept Colorado alive in the NCAA Tournament race, as they continue to creep closer and closer to the projected cut line as some of the other bubble teams falter around them. The Buffs will get their next chance to stay alive Sunday, when they host Stanford in Boulder. Tipoff of that one will be at 7 p.m.