One of the low points of this Colorado basketball season came at Cal back in January, when the Buffs blew a big halftime lead and lost to the Bears on the road.

Wednesday night, they had a chance to avenge that loss, and took full advantage. Playing without Cody Williams (ankle) and Julian Hammond (knee), KJ Simspson and Tristan da Silva both had big games to lift the Buffs over Cal, 88-78, and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes on track.

“Another good win at home,” head coach Tad Boyle said after the game. “Cal, I mean they’re good. They’re so much better, to me, than their record. Offensively, they've got good players. They run good stuff. They’re well coached. That was a good win.”

It was da Silva who was the star of the first half for Colorado (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12), lighting up the CU Events Center right from the opening tip. After Cal got off to a 6-2 start, da Silva created an 8-0 run almost by himself, scoring three the old fashioned way, giving Simpson a 3-pointer off of an offensive rebound, and assisting on an Eddie Lampkin dunk that put the Buffs out in front.

The senior forward continued to keep the momentum rolling throughout the first half. Da Silva scored 16 of the Buffs’ first 30 points, capped by a personal 7-0 run. After Lampkin was hit with a technical foul for flopping, da Silva responded with a steal into a layup, a 3-pointer, and a thunderous dunk in transition to put the Buffs up double digits.

“Yeah, he was great,” Boyle said of da Silva’s performance. “He was aggressive tonight, which we want him to be. He had 13 shots, 22 points, he was efficient, he got to the foul line. So yeah, Tristan was terrific tonight, and we need him to be. Especially being short handed, with Cody and Julian out, the guys that are playing in that rotation are so critical.”

The Buffs extended the lead on the back of Simpson, Lampkin and da Silva, as the three combined for 35 of the Buffs’ 45 first-half points, to take a 45-31 advantage into the break.

Ironically, that 14-point lead was the same 14-point lead that Colorado held back in Berkeley after one half. Just like last time, Cal (13-16, 9-9) came out of the locker room scorching hot, knocking down shots from all over the floor and taking advantage of a sluggish Buffs defense that had lost the edge it had early on.

Jaylon Tyson, after a rough shooting first half, caught fire for Mark Madsen’s club, scoring 11 quick points to open the second while not missing a shot. The Cal star knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and threw down an alley-oop dunk, helping his squad cut the Colorado lead down to just five.