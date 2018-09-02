CUSportsNation.com

Darrin Chiaverini was hired by the Buffs in January of 2016, and his first full recruiting class of wide receivers was in the class of 2017. The Buffs landed very talented receivers in KD Nixon, Laviska Shenault, Maurice Bell, and even Tony Brown, who was a very late addition to the class.

Fast forward to August 31, 2018, and you saw two of those 2017 receivers on full display. In Chiaverini's first game as the Buffs' play caller, it was clear from the get-go that Nixon and Shenault would be heavily involved in the offense. Both guys started, and saw the ball on the first few plays.

As true freshmen in 2017, Shenault and Nixon, former teammates at DeSoto High School, played here and there but weren't truly utilized. That's not the case anymore.

"You guys got a chance to see Laviska Shenault, and he's an impressive athlete," Chiaverini said postgame on Friday night. "He makes plays when you put [the ball] in his hands. ... KD Nixon is another guy you saw today. What's crazy is that we recruited those kids from the same high school. They showed what they're about."

Since Chiaverini recruited Nixon and Shenault and has coached their position group, he's had a really good knowledge of how talented they are. He knew what they were capable of.

"I wasn't surprised at all," Chiaverini said. "I was able to recruit those guys a couple years ago, and I was really impressed with them when I saw them in high school. They're physically gifted but they also have dog mentality in them in. ... These kids are true sophomores, and they played like juniors and seniors today. It was impressive."

