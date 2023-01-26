Several top recruits expected to visit Colorado this week
Head coach Deion Sanders made a significant splash with the quantity and quality of Colorado’s 2023 recruiting class in a short amount of time. The 2024 class will be Sanders' first full group with the Buffs, and the CU staff is getting a head start on building it with a big junior visit weekend to close out January.
The Buffs have already started to build the 2024 class with three commitments in the early stages. This weekend, which is already set to become arguably one of the biggest in program history, should go a long way toward helping CU eventually add even more talent to the group.
The visitor list is still subject to change as the weekend approaches, but as of now many highly-ranked prospects are making the trip out to Boulder to see what Sanders and the campus has to offer.
Four-star receiver commits Omarion Miller and Adam Hopkins will take their first looks at Colorado’s facilities. Three-star junior WR Daijon Calimon, who committed before Sanders landed in Colorado on Dec. 3, will get his first opportunity to meet with the new coaches in Boulder.
While Sanders already has a few visitors locked into Boulder, potentially this weekend’s tour can create a lasting impression for multiple sought out blue-chippers.
Here are some weekend visitors in the 2024 class to look out for as potential future commits.
Over 40 schools are already looking to bring five-star 2024 WR Ryan Wingo to their programs. He’ll be one of, if not, the headlining visitor this weekend rated as the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2024 class and the No. 6 player nationally by Rivals. Measuring 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Wingo made a national name for himself through his efficiency on the field. Wingo visited Notre Dame, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Missouri on multiple occasions and some single appearances at many others. Some programs may have set some solid roots with Wingo, but in this new age of Colorado football where flips have become the new norm, a quick visit to its campus could put Sanders’ program high up on his list of options.
Currently playing at Mater Dei High School in California, Brandon Baker stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and is showing very early signs of becoming one of the top offensive tackles in the class. Many programs have taken note of Baker's talent as offers from 22 schools, including Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, have already been presented to him. He possesses great potential sitting at the No. 9 OT in the country and No. 140 nationally in the 2024 class. His brother, Gary, played at Oregon and the Ducks have built a solid foundation in his recruitment, but Baker has been open to taking visits to other schools early in the process.
