Head coach Deion Sanders made a significant splash with the quantity and quality of Colorado’s 2023 recruiting class in a short amount of time. The 2024 class will be Sanders' first full group with the Buffs, and the CU staff is getting a head start on building it with a big junior visit weekend to close out January.

The Buffs have already started to build the 2024 class with three commitments in the early stages. This weekend, which is already set to become arguably one of the biggest in program history, should go a long way toward helping CU eventually add even more talent to the group.

The visitor list is still subject to change as the weekend approaches, but as of now many highly-ranked prospects are making the trip out to Boulder to see what Sanders and the campus has to offer.

Four-star receiver commits Omarion Miller and Adam Hopkins will take their first looks at Colorado’s facilities. Three-star junior WR Daijon Calimon, who committed before Sanders landed in Colorado on Dec. 3, will get his first opportunity to meet with the new coaches in Boulder.

While Sanders already has a few visitors locked into Boulder, potentially this weekend’s tour can create a lasting impression for multiple sought out blue-chippers.

Here are some weekend visitors in the 2024 class to look out for as potential future commits.