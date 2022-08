Setting the stage for fall camp: A position-by-position look at the Buffs

Over the last couple weeks, CU Sports Report broke down each of Colorado's position groups and the storylines entering fall camp, which officially started Tuesday.

Get caught up on Countdown to Camp series here:

-Quarterbacks: With the return of J.T. Shrout, QB job up for grabs

-Running backs: Alex Fontenot returns to familiar role in Colorado backfield

-Wide receivers: New coaches, new leaders in Buffs' WR room

-Tight ends: TE Brady Russell gives new offense a key building block

-Offensive line: Buffs hope new OL coach Kyle DeVan can elevate unit

-Defensive line: DL has strong potential with new coach, new 4-3 base

-Linebackers/OLBs: Buffs up to task in replacing Carson Wells, Nate Landman

-Cornerbacks: Colorado largely young at CB but showing promise

-Safeties: Isaiah Lewis is the lone veteran of the group, but the young talent is encouraging