Colorado is already well on its way toward building another standout recruiting class for 2024 as new head coach Deion Sanders and his staff put together their first full cycle in Boulder after arriving in the winter. The Buffs currently sit at No. 28 overall on the Rivals team recruiting rankings list despite having just eight commitments in the fold.

CU added its top-rated commitment over the weekend when four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain gave the program his pledge during an official visit. Fellow Rivals250 commit Aaron Butler also made a weekend visit to Boulder in what ended up as a big three-day stretch for the Buffs.

There was plenty of movement this week among the top prospects in the class as Rivals refreshed the rankings, and that includes changes for notable CU targets as well. Among the group is weekend visitor and four-star cornerback Charles Lester III, who moved up four spots and is on the brink of becoming a five-star level recruit.

See where Lester and other Colorado targets now sit after this week's update.