Second half rally falls short as CU drops Paradise Jam opener to SIU
An early 12-1 first half lead over Southern Illinois quickly flipped to the Buffs trailing for the rest of the game as the Salukis dealt Colorado its first loss of the year, 67-63, in the opening round of the Paradise Jam tournament held in the U.S. Virgin Islands capital of St. Thomas.
By game's end, the Buffs could point to a number of self-inflicted wounds in breaking down how the Salukis got the best of them.
For as hot of a start the Buffaloes got off to, the Salukis went on to outscore CU, 26-7, for the remainder of the first half after originally trailing, 12-1.
“We did not finish, Tad Boyle said after the loss "Finishing is something that we’ve talked about since Costa Rica. In Costa Rica, we weren’t finishing well against poor teams. Tonight, we played a good team and we couldn’t finish."
"Finishing — part of it is finishing at the rim, part of it is finishing at the free throw line, part of it is finishing the half. It’s 19-19 with 3:20 at the last media timeout...We didn’t finish the first half.”
Southern Illinois came into the game shooting about 31% from long range on the year; the three-ball fell often and in countless clutch situations for the Salukis Friday, as they hit 12-of-29 (41%) of their attempted long balls.
Many fell despite sound perimeter coverage by CU. A good handful found their way into the basket despite various SIU shooters being well behind the arc.
And then there were another couple three-pointers that were made in desperation mode, with the Salukis' Steven Verplancken Jr. hitting one as time expired in the first half and draining another, more improbable one, from near the half-court line later in the second half as the shot clock expired.
Verplancken's latter shot was indicative of a frustrating trend for CU as the second half progressed.
Down 27-19 at halftime, the Buffs attempted multiple times to claw their way back into things as the second half got underway.
In multiple instances, CU found a bit of momentum, inching a tad closer to the Salukis' lead, only for Southern Illinois to create some more separation via a three-pointer.
After an Evan Battey three-pointer that was followed up by Keeshawn Barthelemy adding a free throw, the Buffaloes trailed by just three, 43-40, with a bit over 11 minutes to play.
But immediately thereafter, SIU's Lance Jones drained a three-pointer.
At the 6:56 mark, Barthelemy hit a three-pointer to make the score 51-47 but 22 seconds later, the Salukis answered with a three of their own, courtesy of Marcus Domask.
Battey provided a big spark at multiple times for the Buffaloes Friday, going 5-of-6 from the floor with 12 points, while Barthelemy, with a less-than-red-hot 4-of-11 night of shooting, also scored 12.
Jabari Walker's 16 points led the Buffaloes, as he was solid in the low post, finishing many baskets and getting to the free throw line for four shots, all of which he made.
Domask scored 17 points for SIU while Jones contributed 14, with the pesky Verplancken hitting 4-of-7 shots from downtown en route to his team-high 18.
From there, CU got within four points or less of SIU five different times.
“This game was not a win because we did not defend the three-point line, which was a key to the game, defensively, for us, and we didn’t do a good enough job on Jones and Domask, which was a big part of the game plan," Boyle said.
"It needed to be a team effort against those guys and individually, we had to take a challenge. It’s all defense. We shot 25-for-50 from the field and turned it over 11 times — that’s good enough to win a game.”
With 1:02 remaining in the game, trailing 61-58, the Buffaloes had the ball and moved into the offensive zone.
Things quickly got sloppy, with Battey barely getting a hand on a loose ball to prevent it from rolling all the way down into the Buffs's half of the court.
Tristan da Silva came up with the ball and attempted to hit an open Walker but put a bit too much mustard on his pass, which missed Walker and instead ricocheted off the rim, going out of bounds for a turnover.
Da Silva's turnover spoiled an otherwise nice night for him, as he scored 15 points (tying his career-high set last February against Oregon State) in the loss on 6-of-10 shooting.
Colorado was unable to come up with a needed stop, as Verplancken added two more to SIU's lead with a dunk, while Kyler Filewich went on to hit two free throws, further adding to CU's deficit.
Da Silva hit a three-pointer as the game ended but it was far from enough, with the Buffs being stuck scoreless over a critical 84-second span until there was nine seconds left in the game.
"There's a lot of things you can point to, but we've got nobody to blame but ourselves," Boyle said.
The Buffaloes (3-1) now play Duquesne Saturday night in St. Thomas for their next game.