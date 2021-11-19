Second half rally falls short as CU drops Paradise Jam opener to SIU

An early 12-1 first half lead over Southern Illinois quickly flipped to the Buffs trailing for the rest of the game as the Salukis dealt Colorado its first loss of the year, 67-63, in the opening round of the Paradise Jam tournament held in the U.S. Virgin Islands capital of St. Thomas.

By game's end, the Buffs could point to a number of self-inflicted wounds in breaking down how the Salukis got the best of them.

For as hot of a start the Buffaloes got off to, the Salukis went on to outscore CU, 26-7, for the remainder of the first half after originally trailing, 12-1.

“We did not finish, Tad Boyle said after the loss "Finishing is something that we’ve talked about since Costa Rica. In Costa Rica, we weren’t finishing well against poor teams. Tonight, we played a good team and we couldn’t finish."

"Finishing — part of it is finishing at the rim, part of it is finishing at the free throw line, part of it is finishing the half. It’s 19-19 with 3:20 at the last media timeout...We didn’t finish the first half.”

Southern Illinois came into the game shooting about 31% from long range on the year; the three-ball fell often and in countless clutch situations for the Salukis Friday, as they hit 12-of-29 (41%) of their attempted long balls.

Many fell despite sound perimeter coverage by CU. A good handful found their way into the basket despite various SIU shooters being well behind the arc.

And then there were another couple three-pointers that were made in desperation mode, with the Salukis' Steven Verplancken Jr. hitting one as time expired in the first half and draining another, more improbable one, from near the half-court line later in the second half as the shot clock expired.

Verplancken's latter shot was indicative of a frustrating trend for CU as the second half progressed.

Down 27-19 at halftime, the Buffs attempted multiple times to claw their way back into things as the second half got underway.

In multiple instances, CU found a bit of momentum, inching a tad closer to the Salukis' lead, only for Southern Illinois to create some more separation via a three-pointer.

After an Evan Battey three-pointer that was followed up by Keeshawn Barthelemy adding a free throw, the Buffaloes trailed by just three, 43-40, with a bit over 11 minutes to play.

But immediately thereafter, SIU's Lance Jones drained a three-pointer.

At the 6:56 mark, Barthelemy hit a three-pointer to make the score 51-47 but 22 seconds later, the Salukis answered with a three of their own, courtesy of Marcus Domask.

Battey provided a big spark at multiple times for the Buffaloes Friday, going 5-of-6 from the floor with 12 points, while Barthelemy, with a less-than-red-hot 4-of-11 night of shooting, also scored 12.

Jabari Walker's 16 points led the Buffaloes, as he was solid in the low post, finishing many baskets and getting to the free throw line for four shots, all of which he made.

Domask scored 17 points for SIU while Jones contributed 14, with the pesky Verplancken hitting 4-of-7 shots from downtown en route to his team-high 18.