Scouting the opponent: Nebraska will be tested against No. 22 Colorado
Buffs fans are riding high after No. 22 Colorado’s victory over previous-No.17 TCU, and this week looks to deliver yet another electric sell-out game with CU taking on long-time rival Nebraska to open Folsom Field’s 100th year of service.
The Colorado-Nebraska rivalry dates back to Nov. 17, 1898. Colorado stands 20-49 with 2 ties in its extensive series against Nebraska, and in the last meeting on Sept. 7, 2019, the Buffs came out with the win in overtime.
Both Colorado and Nebraska are entering new eras under two very prominent names in college football. Unlike head coach Deion Sanders, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule kept the majority of the 2022 player personnel but updated the quarterback position with Jeff Simms (Georgia Tech) and brought in 10 scholarship transfers --- minus Arik Gilbert.
Here’s a look at the matchup:
Who | Nebraska (0-1) at Colorado (1-0)
Where | Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
When | Saturday Sept. 9, 10 a.m. MT Saturday
TV | Fox
Nebraska
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Conference: Big Ten
Coach: Matt Rhule (1st season at Nebraska, 0-1 record; 47-44 career record as a head coach)
2022 record: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten
Scoring offense rank (of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams): 117th (10.0 points per game)
Scoring defense rank: 32nd (13.0 points per game)
Total offense rank: 104th (295.0 yards per game)
Total defense rank: 31st (251.0 yards per game)
Five players to know
