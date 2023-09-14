Head coach Jay Norvell may have stirred up the Buffs' community with his recent comment.

"When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and my glasses off," Norvell said this week about head coach Deion Sanders attire during media interviews. "Thats what my mother taught me."

Despite the subtle jab, Norvell does possess a lot of respect for fellow African-American and Colorado head coach.

"Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics. I’m not one of them,” Norvell said. “I really respect all head coaches and the sacrifices that they’ve had to make to become head coaches. I appreciate the path that they have to go through to get there. Especially African-American coaches. I was happy to see Deion get his opportunity. I had to wait a long time to get mine."

Sanders expressed his respect for Norvell during Tuesday's press conference as well.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown is and always will be a rich in-state rivalry. With CU's back-to-back rivalry weekends gearing up, this Saturday should be another memorable day in Boulder as multiple national media entities will be scattered around campus.

Between the hashes, the Buffs are going into this matchup with an upper hand, but the Rams have some resources to potentially make it an interesting game.

Here’s a look at the matchup:

Who | CSU (0-1) at Colorado (2-0)

Where | Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

When | Saturday Sept. 16, 8 p.m. MT Saturday

TV | ESPN