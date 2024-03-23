The world looked a lot different 55 years ago.

The top music charts were littered with names such as Elvis Presley and The Beatles. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid was the No. 1 movie. Joe Namath guaranteed that the New York Jets would beat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, and they did. John Wooden won his fifth National Championship at UCLA, led by Lew Alcindor before we knew him as Kareem.

It was also the last time Colorado was in the last 16 in men’s basketball, albeit in a 25-team field. The Buffs lost to Colorado State that day, and have not been to the Sweet 16 since, with zero appearances since the field expanded to the current format.

They’ve got a chance to change that Sunday.

After KJ Simpson’s heroics against Florida lifted the Buffs through to the second round, they’ll get a crack at No. 2-seed Marquette with a chance to move on to the second weekend. The Golden Eagles finished second in the Big East this season and picked up a number of big-time wins, including neutral floor victories over Illinois and Kansas.

Let’s take a look at how the Buffs match up, and how they can attack in order to get a win.