Scouting the opponent: Buffs searching for first conference win at ASU
Coming off of a tight loss at home against USC, the Buffs head out on the road this week where they’re looking to pick up their first win of the season in Pac-12 play against Arizona State.
The Sun Devils, who sit at 1-4 and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, may be a welcome sight for the Buffs after back-to-back games against top-10 opponents. ASU suffered a close loss against Cal on the road last week, and have yet to beat an FBS team this season. CU desperately needs to get back on track after two consecutive losses, but still sit at a respectable 3-2 this season.
The Buffs are looking for a get-right game to get to 4-2, while the Sun Devils are looking to get their season back on track and keep their hopes of bowl eligibility alive. Let’s dive into the matchup on both sides of the ball.
Who: Colorado (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) at Arizona State (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)
Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona
When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. MST
TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State at a glance
Head coach: Kenny Dillingham (1st season, 1-4 record)
2022 record: 3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)
Scoring offense (out of 130 FBS teams): 124th (17.6 points per game)
Scoring defense: 87th (28.6 points allowed per game)
Total offense: 109th (332.2 yards per game)
Total defense: 53rd (348.2 yards allowed per game)
When Colorado has the ball
After a disaster of a showing against Oregon, the Buffs’ offense got back on track during the second half against USC, nearly pulling off a massive comeback. They’ve got a good chance to build some momentum against an Arizona State defense that, while not among the worst in college football, isn’t going to be mistaken for the ‘85 Bears. ASU is in the top half of the nation in total defense, and their lower scoring defense mark has a lot to do with their offense giving the ball away (more on that later).
ASU is led on defense by safeties Chris Edmonds and Shamari Simmons, who lead the team in tackles with 40 and 34, respectively. Arizona State ranks in the middle of the pack against both the run and the pass, so there isn’t a strong lean on what the Buffs should do with their splits in the game plan. However, this could be a good opportunity for the Buffs to build on their rushing success that they found last week.
