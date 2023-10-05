Coming off of a tight loss at home against USC, the Buffs head out on the road this week where they’re looking to pick up their first win of the season in Pac-12 play against Arizona State.

The Sun Devils, who sit at 1-4 and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, may be a welcome sight for the Buffs after back-to-back games against top-10 opponents. ASU suffered a close loss against Cal on the road last week, and have yet to beat an FBS team this season. CU desperately needs to get back on track after two consecutive losses, but still sit at a respectable 3-2 this season.

The Buffs are looking for a get-right game to get to 4-2, while the Sun Devils are looking to get their season back on track and keep their hopes of bowl eligibility alive. Let’s dive into the matchup on both sides of the ball.

Who: Colorado (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) at Arizona State (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 4:30 p.m. MST

TV: Pac-12 Network