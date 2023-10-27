Scouting the opponent: Buffs searching for early season form against UCLA
After a much-needed bye week, the Buffs are back in action on Saturday night against yet another ranked conference opponent, this time it’s No. 23 UCLA.
The week off gave the Buffs an opportunity to rest, reevaluate and reset after a crushing collapse last time out against Stanford, blowing a 29-0 halftime lead before losing in double overtime.
Coming out of the bye, the Buffs sit at 4-3, needing two wins in their final five games to become bowl eligible. However, Colorado will see four ranked opponents over this final stretch, making every win paramount. Additionally, the Buffs have lost three of their last four, and have failed to put together a complete performance in that stretch.
Let’s take a look at what Deion Sanders and company are up against as they look to get back on track.
Who: Colorado (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) at No. 23 UCLA (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12)
Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. MST
TV: ABC
UCLA at a glance
Head coach: Chip Kelly (6th season at UCLA, 78-38 overall)
2022 record: 9-4 (6-3 Pac-12), lost Sun Bowl
Scoring offense (out of 130 FBS teams): T-44th (31.3 points per game)
Scoring defense: 10th (14.9 points allowed per game)
Total offense: 17th (464.4 yards per game)
Total defense: 11th (282.6 yards allowed per game)
When Colorado has the ball
When the Buffs are on offense, it’s going to be all about the line of scrimmage. The Buffs likely can’t win this matchup, but they need to hold up enough to at least run a functional offense.
The Bruins possess the best defensive front in the Pac-12, and the numbers back it up. They aren’t one dimensional either. This UCLA defense under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is suffocating against the run and relentless at getting after the quarterback.
Heading into the weekend, the Bruins rank top 10 in the nation in sacks and top five in pressures from the defensive line. This is a major key for the UCLA defense because while Lynn will send extra pressure at times, he doesn’t need to send extra guys to generate pressure.
Against the run, the UCLA front is just as daunting. The Bruins currently have the best run defense in college football, giving up less than 70 yards on the ground per game and allowing a measly 2.2 yards per carry. That number still thrives despite the Bruins having already faced off against Utah and Oregon State, two teams that like to run the football and do it well.
