After a much-needed bye week, the Buffs are back in action on Saturday night against yet another ranked conference opponent, this time it’s No. 23 UCLA.

The week off gave the Buffs an opportunity to rest, reevaluate and reset after a crushing collapse last time out against Stanford, blowing a 29-0 halftime lead before losing in double overtime.

Coming out of the bye, the Buffs sit at 4-3, needing two wins in their final five games to become bowl eligible. However, Colorado will see four ranked opponents over this final stretch, making every win paramount. Additionally, the Buffs have lost three of their last four, and have failed to put together a complete performance in that stretch.

Let’s take a look at what Deion Sanders and company are up against as they look to get back on track.

Who: Colorado (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) at No. 23 UCLA (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12)

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. MST

TV: ABC