The Buffs head back home this weekend for another Pac-12 showdown, this time at home against No. 8 USC.

It’s the second straight top-10 opponent for Colorado, which lost, 42-6, against Oregon last weekend in its Pac-12 opener. It was the first loss of the season for the Buffs, who now sit at 3-1 and just outside the AP Top 25.

USC comes in as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 title, and the Trojans have mostly backed up that reputation thus far. They head to Boulder with a 4-0 record after dominating their first three opponents and pulling away from Arizona State after a rocky start last weekend.

Despite their hot start, the Buffs come into Saturday as 21 1/2-point underdogs against the Trojans. Let’s take a look at what USC does well, and what the Buffs can do to pull off the upset.