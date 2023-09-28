Scouting the opponent: Buffs looking for rebound against No. 8 USC
The Buffs head back home this weekend for another Pac-12 showdown, this time at home against No. 8 USC.
It’s the second straight top-10 opponent for Colorado, which lost, 42-6, against Oregon last weekend in its Pac-12 opener. It was the first loss of the season for the Buffs, who now sit at 3-1 and just outside the AP Top 25.
USC comes in as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 title, and the Trojans have mostly backed up that reputation thus far. They head to Boulder with a 4-0 record after dominating their first three opponents and pulling away from Arizona State after a rocky start last weekend.
Despite their hot start, the Buffs come into Saturday as 21 1/2-point underdogs against the Trojans. Let’s take a look at what USC does well, and what the Buffs can do to pull off the upset.
Who: No. 8 USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) at Colorado (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12)
Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
When: Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. MST
TV: FOX
USC at a glance
Head coach: Lincoln Riley (7th season as FBS head coach, 70-13 overall record)
2022 record: 11-3 (8-1 Pac-12), lost Cotton Bowl
Scoring offense (out of 130 FBS teams): 1st (55.0 points per game)
Scoring defense: T-44th (20.0 points allowed per game)
Total offense: 3rd (569.2 yards per game)
]Total defense: T-69th (364.5 yards allowed per game)
When Colorado has the ball
In order to beat a team with this much firepower, you’re going to have to score plenty of points, regardless of how well your defense plays. For the Buffs, that starts and finishes with protecting the quarterback.
To put it simply, it’s just something they haven’t done all year, even when they were winning in the first three weeks of the season. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 23 times, the second worst mark in the FBS. The Buffs seemingly hit rock bottom in pass protection against Oregon, when Sanders was sacked 7 times and pressured much more.
