Strap in folks, because this one has a chance to be a good old fashioned Pac-12 shootout. The Cougars are relatively similar to the Buffs, with explosive passing games and weald defenses that have weighed them down throughout the year.

Colorado’s offense finally showed some signs of life last week against a solid Arizona group that has been playing some good football, so the Washington State defense should be a welcome sign for Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado passing game.

Washington State isn’t great against the run, so there should be some opportunities to get things going on the ground for the Buffs’ offense if they want it, but the Cougars have struggled especially against the pass. On the year, they rank 110th in the FBS in pass defense, and we know CU loves to air it out.

In truth, it’s hard to find a better matchup on paper for the Colorado offense than this Wazzu defense. It only has 17 sacks in 10 games, and in turn is poorly equipped to take advantage of a Colorado offensive line that has played better (albeit marginally) over the last two games. The Cougars also play fairly conservatively against the pass, and have played primarily zone coverage underneath.