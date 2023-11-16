Scouting the opponent: Buffs look to keep bowl hopes alive against WSU
Colorado comes into Game 11 in desperate need of a win, as four consecutive losses has it sitting at 4-6. Their backs are against the wall when it comes to bowl eligibility, and while there’s a small chance the Buffs could receive a postseason invite as a 5-7 team, Deion Sanders and his team will certainly have their focus on getting back to winning ways to reach six wins.
The first leg of that race is a contest with Washington State Friday night in Pullman, and the Cougars have been going through plenty of struggles of their own. Washington State lost six games in a row after winning its first four, and at 4-6 face a similar predicament to the Buffs.
Here’s a breakdown of the matchup on both sides.
Who: Colorado (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) at Washington State (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12)
Where: Martin Stadium; Pullman, Washington
When: Friday, Nov. 17, 8:30 p.m. MST
TV: FS1
Washington State at a glance
Head coach: Jake Dickert (3rd season, 14-15 record)
2022 record: 7-6 (4-5 Pac-12), lost LA Bowl
Scoring offense (out of 130 FBS teams): T-45th (30.3 points per game)
Scoring defense: 100th (29.9 points allowed per game)
Total offense: 43rd (418.9 yards per game)
Total defense: 101st (411.2 yards allowed per game)
When Colorado has the ball
Strap in folks, because this one has a chance to be a good old fashioned Pac-12 shootout. The Cougars are relatively similar to the Buffs, with explosive passing games and weald defenses that have weighed them down throughout the year.
Colorado’s offense finally showed some signs of life last week against a solid Arizona group that has been playing some good football, so the Washington State defense should be a welcome sign for Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado passing game.
Washington State isn’t great against the run, so there should be some opportunities to get things going on the ground for the Buffs’ offense if they want it, but the Cougars have struggled especially against the pass. On the year, they rank 110th in the FBS in pass defense, and we know CU loves to air it out.
In truth, it’s hard to find a better matchup on paper for the Colorado offense than this Wazzu defense. It only has 17 sacks in 10 games, and in turn is poorly equipped to take advantage of a Colorado offensive line that has played better (albeit marginally) over the last two games. The Cougars also play fairly conservatively against the pass, and have played primarily zone coverage underneath.
