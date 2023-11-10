Coming off of three consecutive losses, Colorado’s bowl-eligibility hopes are now in serious jeopardy as it sits at 4-5 heading into senior day. The Buffs’ opponent in their final home game of 2023 is one of the hottest teams in the nation, Arizona, which is coming off three straight wins over ranked opponents. Its latest win, a comfortable 27-10 victory over then-No. 20 UCLA, earned it a spot in the latest CFP rankings at No. 21.

The Wildcats’ season turned around when quarterback Jayden de Laura injured his ankle in their Week 4 win against Stanford, allowing second-year freshman Noah Fifita to take over. Fifita is 3-2 as the starter, with all five games coming against ranked opponents, and has the Wildcats playing their best ball of the season.

Colorado, on the other hand, is trending in the other direction. Deion Sanders and company have lost five of their last six games, and need to pick up two wins over a difficult three-game stretch to qualify for a bowl game.

Let’s take a look at this week’s matchup on both sides.

Who: No. 21 Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) at Colorado (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12)

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, noon MST

TV: Pac-12 Network