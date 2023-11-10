Scouting the opponent: Buffs host red-hot Arizona on senior day
Coming off of three consecutive losses, Colorado’s bowl-eligibility hopes are now in serious jeopardy as it sits at 4-5 heading into senior day. The Buffs’ opponent in their final home game of 2023 is one of the hottest teams in the nation, Arizona, which is coming off three straight wins over ranked opponents. Its latest win, a comfortable 27-10 victory over then-No. 20 UCLA, earned it a spot in the latest CFP rankings at No. 21.
The Wildcats’ season turned around when quarterback Jayden de Laura injured his ankle in their Week 4 win against Stanford, allowing second-year freshman Noah Fifita to take over. Fifita is 3-2 as the starter, with all five games coming against ranked opponents, and has the Wildcats playing their best ball of the season.
Colorado, on the other hand, is trending in the other direction. Deion Sanders and company have lost five of their last six games, and need to pick up two wins over a difficult three-game stretch to qualify for a bowl game.
Let’s take a look at this week’s matchup on both sides.
Who: No. 21 Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) at Colorado (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12)
Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
When: Saturday, Nov. 11, noon MST
TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona at a glance
Head coach: Jedd Fisch (3rd season, 12-21 overall)
2022 record: 5-7 (3-6 Pac-12)
Scoring offense (out of 130 FBS teams): T-43rd (30.8 points per game)
Scoring defense: T-27th (19.8 points allowed per game)
Total offense: 30th (439.8 yards per game)
Total defense: 38th (334.2 yards allowed per game)
When Colorado has the ball
The big news last week in Boulder was Pat Shurmur taking over play calling duties from Sean Lewis while the two shared a co-offensive coordinator role. While there were some minor differences in the offensive scheme and tendencies, the bigger picture showed more of the same for a Buffs offense that has been reeling ever since halftime against Stanford.
Let’s start with the differences. Shurmur did a good job of protecting the offensive line for the most part against an Oregon State pass rush that can get tricky, especially on third down. The Buffs used well designed quick game concepts at times to get the ball out of Shedeur Sanders’ hands and pick up some easy gains. Sanders was only sacked four times, not a great number, but a drastic improvement over some of his most under-pressure outings.
In the fourth quarter, when the CU offense really got clicking, it did a good job getting the playmakers the ball in space to create big gains after the catch. We saw examples of Jimmy Horn, Travis Hunter, and Xavier Weaver all making guys miss at the second level for positive gains.
