This weekend, the Buffs will close out their 13th and final season as members of the Pac-12. It’s a decade-plus that has featured, well, not a lot of fun for Buffs fans, as last weekend’s loss stamped Colorado’s 11th losing season since joining the conference, and one of the two winning campaigns only included six games. The Buffs never really established a bitter rival in the Pac-12, but their annual rivalry week meetings with the Utes made it (sort of) feel like one. At the very least, it will be hard to forget the scene at Folsom after the Buffs’ 27-22 win against Utah to clinch the Pac-12 South in 2016. The Rise was real.

Alright, enough with the reflection. The Buffs come into this one very much not on the rise, as losers of five straight and just looking to get back into the win column after last week’s nightmare, while Utah has just been ravaged by injury, but is looking to notch its ninth eight-win season in the last 10 full seasons (excluding 2020, where it only played five games).

One last time, let’s look at the matchup on both sides.

Who: Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) at Utah (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12)

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

When: Saturday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m. MST

TV: Pac-12 Network