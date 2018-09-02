CUSportsNation.com fan contributor "Scavenger" wrote a detailed piece giving his takeaways from the Buffs' 45-13 rout of Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Check it out below. MORE: Recruit reaction from the RMS | Final game notebook | Postgame podcast

CU dominates CSU

CSU had 391 yards and 27 points in the last 18 minutes of the Hawaii game. CSU had 284 yards and 13 points in the entire contest vs. CU. That stat underscores the major storyline of the 2018 rendition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Defense came to play

While CU didn’t hold CSU to 3 points as it did in the last Rocky Mountain Showdown, the defensive performance of the Buffs was far more dominant from start to finish. CSU averaged just 2.6 yards per rush and 4.9 yards per attempted pass. Even with field officials allowing for the more physical play (e.g. pushing off) of wide receivers this year vs. last year, CSU still could not muster up much offense coming off the heels of a blistering 4th quarter against Hawaii. It was a welcome first act for a defense that struggled so badly a year ago and a team that will see many more capable offenses on the year.

Delrick Abrams impresses

Like the anchor leg of a winning relay team, Delrick Abrams took off where the great cornerbacks of recent years left off. Abrams was fantastic against CSU, often times in coverage against their best player, Preston Williams, who was held without a touchdown after catching 11 passes for nearly 200 yards and two TDs against Hawaii. Abrams covered Williams like a glove and limited Williams to just three catches while in direct coverage against him -- the last catch being questionable where replay showed the ball was knocked loose and hit the ground. Abrams showed the coverage ability of former Buffs currently playing in the NFL. That doesn’t tell the story of his game though. Abrams often came up in run support taking on runners in full stride and putting them on their backs. Time after time Delrick rushed in with reckless abandon and made physical tackles on Ram players. He ended up with 9 tackles with one being for a loss. With another year of seasoning to improve his ball skills, he could be next in line to hear his name called early in the NFL draft.

Big showing my Landman

Not to be outdone, Nate “The Hammer” Landman showed us why fans were so adamant on him being in the starting lineup this year. Nate reminds many of former CU Buff Ted Johnson in the way he takes care of business on the field. With a similar stoic look in his face and a penchant for destroying any player who dares attempt to advance the ball, he has the demeanor of the former Butkus award runner up and 2nd round draft pick in many ways. Landman time after time stonewalled CSU runners and receivers as they attempted to advance the ball. It was a mix of big time collisions, devastating blows, and de-cleaters. He certainly made his mark and a name for himself on Friday evening. He was even a force in the passing game with 1 timely deflection, an interception, and often patrolling the middle enough to scare receivers from running across the middle. Landman showed that the CU defense has playmakers again. Opponents will surely notice when they see the film.

Mustafa Johnson with a solid performance in his debut

It was a big debut for Mustafa Johnson. The stout defensive lineman lined up all over and no matter where he lined up, he caused havoc. Difficult to budge and blessed with an inane ability to find the ball, he was often in the scrums and pushed piles backward. CSU started audibling away from him when running the ball in the ultimate sign of respect. Mustafa ended with five tackles, 1.5 for a loss, and a half a sack. He is still growing as a pass rusher, but his stoutness against the run is a great sign for a team that will face a likely powerful rushing attack from Nebraska in the next game. Nebraska will know doubt find where he’s lined up and avoid him as well.

Offense was efficient

The CU offense piled up nearly 600 yards of offense and 45 points despite letting up on the gas pedal midway through the 3rd in a classy move by Coach MacIntyre. The offensive explosion generated 6.5 yards per rush and 13.5 yards per pass attempt. The offense was potent enough that it never really let CSU back into the game. The phrase of the day was ‘big play.' CU had big play after big play offensively.

Shenault breaks out

The player most Colorado fans were looking forward to was Laviska Shenault Jr. After showing glimpses of excellence as a freshman, then showing out in spring ball, Laviska was becoming a sort of cult hero before he ever really got his chance to show what he can do. Well, the moment finally came on Friday, and Shenault was all that he was advertised to be and perhaps then some. Finishing with 11 catches for 211 yards and 1 touchdown, ‘Viska looked like the best player on the field. Not just because he dominated every time he caught the ball, but for what he did when he didn’t catch the ball. Often used as a fullback and sometimes H-back to block, he demolished Ram linebackers and safeties at times with fearless blocking that hasn’t been seen from a CU wide receiver since Michael Westbrook roamed Folsom field. He made blocks you just don’t see wide receivers make. In fact, most television viewers probably didn’t realize he is a true wide receiver until his 89 yard catch and jaunt showing off his breakaway speed. Built more like an H-Back than a receiver, ‘Viska often took short passes that were sometimes even behind the line of scrimmage and turned them into double digit yardage gains by running over helpless Ram defenders. He was so physical at times, you could see the Ram deflation in defender’s eyes trying to get him down. He nearly broke 2 other big plays on the night. Each time he got the ball, you gasped thinking something big might happen. You can tell there is so much more still to come with Shenault and this was just a first taste.

McMillian shows his quick feet

The other highly anticipated debut was that of Travon McMillian and he did not disappoint. Travon is the type of running back that is good or getting you one to two big plays a game and he showed it in his Colorado debut. Showing quick feet, the 6’0” 210 pound running back powered his way to 103 yards on 10 carries highlighted by his 49 yard touchdown run showing us his patented jump-cut and his hip fake all in one big time run. More of a gliding runner than a burner, McMillian can burst into the secondary and take it to the house while making it look easy. He is just getting started and there are many more big plays to come. A bit upright as a runner, he is dangerous when he finds the hole and glides through while having the size and strength to push the pile forward and the quick feet to jump-cut around would be tacklers. He is fun to watch at the very least.

Montez puts 2017 in rear view

Probably the biggest sign of relief for CU fans was a much more methodical Steven Montez. Not just a guy who makes a big play or bust anymore, Montez lead the team to 5 touchdowns and did it with smooth execution play after play. The first big play of the game came off the play of Montez’s feet as he scampered 38 yards to his left for a touchdown. Juking inside, taking it outside, and jetting down the sidelines for a score, Montez showed the speed and agility that will cause defensive coordinators nightmares when they review the film. You add in his potential to make a play with his legs and he is a nightmare for coordinators to scheme against. While he does not have the running instincts of a Khalil Tate, he offers more in the drop back passing game to keep defenses honest and safeties playing deep. His 46 yard bomb to KD Nixon was a thing of beauty and showed the hard work he has put on in the off season. The flat trajectory bullets on go routes that were often difficult to catch a year ago have been replaced with balls receivers can run under with perfect timing.

Special teams were solid

I have to give a shot out to the special teams. Stefanou’s field goal was perfect -- right down the middle with great height. Kinney had 2 punts within the 20 with one downed at the one-yard line. Ronnie Blackmon had some terrific punt returns. One of the best days of punt returning we’ve had since Oliver’s big day against UCLA. Blackmon looks like a star out there as a punt returner. He is fearless and got straight upfield most of the time and even broke a couple to the outside. I expect he is going to bust one of those or a big play. Donovan Lee’s 31 yard kick return not to be forgotten in all of this. Special teams will win a game for CU this year I predict. That hasn’t been the case in year’s past under MacIntyre’s teams.

Many newcomers see the field

Many Buffs got their first taste of the field including Alex Tchangam, Tony Brown, Hassan Hypolite, Jonathan Van Diest, Brady Russell, Chase Newman, Terrance Lang, Jake Moretti, Izzy Antwine, Davion Taylor, LJ Wallace, Alex Fontenot, Tyler Lytle, Kevin George, and Aaron Maddox among others. It’s unclear whether some of the freshmen will be burning their redshirts or using the new redshirt rule to get some playing time in a great game atmosphere. Whatever the case, it was great to see so many new faces and all look so good. Some of them played prominent roles even.

