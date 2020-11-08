CUSportsNation - Sam Noyer turned in a Sefo Liufau-esque workman-like performance vs. UCLA

Editor's note: All photos below are courtesy of Casey J. Paul. Casey is a lead visuals editor at the CU Independent. She is a junior at the University of Colorado studying information science.

Early in the Steven Montez era, it looked as if the Buffs would have some continuity in having a quarterback right after Sefo Liufau that wasn't afraid to run, could excel at running and who'd be physically tough enough to deal with the demands of absorbing hits on a regular basis.

Specifically, it's what Noyer did with his legs that are worthy of paralleling to Liufau. One drive in particular stood out.

Last night, when Sam Noyer wrapped up his first college start, I couldn't help but be reminded of Liufau and the tough, workman-like performances he regularly put together.

Nothing against Montez whatsoever, but he grew less efficient as a runner as he grew older at CU — in large part due to the direction coaches (the many he had) wanting to steer him clear of that.

Of course, it is easy to criticize and nitpick when you're not the one about to be on the receiving end of a brutal hit from a D1 college athlete running full speed.

Designed QB run plays grew rarer and when Montez did find himself in the open field on the run, there were countless times of him taking wacky lateral or backwards angles close to the first down marker or in general to better avoid taking a blow.

Montez could run — no doubt about it. But it became glaringly apparent that as his time at Colorado went on, Mike MacIntyre and his coaches were growing louder and louder in his ear to be more careful about tucking and running.

In 2016, when Liufau got injured on the road at No. 4 Michigan, Montez stepped into the starting role the next week at Oregon and proceeded to rush 21 times for 156 yards.

It was in the third quarter, when the Buffs had all but blown a 28-point lead and now were hanging on for dear life to blunt a furious UCLA comeback, up only 35-28.

Noyer hit Maurice Bell for a key, 20-yard completion to bring CU close to midfield. After a Jarek Broussard rush of 14 yards and a Bruins roughing the passer penalty that extended the Buffs' drive, Noyer put his body on the line to ensure Colorado got into the end zone.

On the 11-play scoring drive, four featured run plays by Noyer, who covered a respectable 20 yards in the process. On the last play of the drive, Noyer executed a successful QB sneak from the 1-yard line and after the Evan Price extra point, CU led, 42-28.

On the night, Noyer rushed the ball 13 times and gained 64 yards, good for a healthy 4.9 yards per carry average.

After the game, Noyer looked to be sound as a pound health-wise and he said as much.

"As far as my health, I feel great," he said. "I mean, obviously I played safety last year so I'm kind of used to the hitting at this point."

Ultimately, the way Noyer put it, Saturday's game plan, in which he ran the ball over a dozen times, looks like it's going to be a continuous part of Colorado's offensive attack.

In fact, Noyer indicated that him running the ball was a plan that had its roots back in the spring.

"I'd like to say that (running) is part of my brand," he said. "When coach (Darrin) Chiaverini called me to get me back here, that's one thing he told me he wanted to do — utilize my legs — and I think you saw that a little bit tonight."

Through the air, Noyer was similarly dependable. He went 20-of-31 (with no help from his receivers at times, who collectively dropped probably close to a half dozen balls last night) for 257 yards and a score.

On top of his contributions on the ground during the Buffs' third quarter touchdown drive, Noyer's legs also helped power Colorado to the end zone in the second quarter.

During the six-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, the Buffs didn't pass the ball once, with Broussard's 37-yard rush serving as the biggest chain mover.

But Noyer had a nice 12-yard rush from UCLA's 25-yard line — his longest of the game — and also fought his way to the Bruins' 2-yard line a few plays later, breaking some tackles and hurdling his way to a six-yard gain.

From there, Broussard punched it in from two yards out.While Noyer will end his Colorado career nowhere near Liufau in terms of strict statistics, in the former, after one game, the Buffs look like they have a durable offensive leader in both skill set and leadership qualities.

"I am not surprised that he is able to make some plays with his feet," Karl Dorrell said of Noyer. "He is a really good athlete...I think a lot of our players rally around him with his effort and what he does. It makes everybody play more inspired — particularly on the offensive side."