Miami safety Savion Riley is headed to Boulder after announcing his commitment to CU following a recent visit with the Buffs.

Colorado has become a destination for players looking to jump start their careers in the second offseason under head coach Deion Sanders. The Buffs have made use of the transfer portal, and the 15th spring transfer joined the program Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound defensive back from Acworth, Georgia began his career at Vanderbilt and is coming off an impressive season with the Commodores. He played in just eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2023 but still managed to end up fifth on the team with 48 tackles.

He flashed an ability to make plays while on the field last season including having a 12-tackle performance on the road against Florida.

Riley had at least six tackles in five of the eight games he played in last season at Vanderbilt. In all, 34 of his 48 tackles were of the solo variety.

He eventually left Nashville for Miami as a winter transfer portal addition. Riley practiced with the Hurricanes and was projected as a starter at safety before deciding to enter the portal again in recent weeks.

Colorado did not take long to jump into the recruitment and brought Riley for a visit ahead of his Saturday announcement.

He is the fourth member of the secondary to join the Buffs as a transfer this spring alongside Colton Hood (Auburn), RJ Johnson (Arkansas) and Ivan Yates (Furman).

Riley transferred to Miami prior to the departure of former defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, who left the Hurricanes in February for a role with the Buffalo Bills.