After six years with Colorado, safety Isaiah Lewis has entered the transfer portal.

Lewis played in 43 games with 19 starts in his time with the Buffaloes. He started in the first four games this season before a shoulder tear sidelined him for the rest of the season, because of which he may now apply for a medical redshirt and extra year of eligibility.

He was a key piece of the Buffs secondary as he led the defense with 68 total tackles in 2021. In 2022, he finished with 21 tackles and had an interception against Minnesota this season.

Last week he informed, CU Sports Report that he was setting his sights on NFL Pro Day.

“I'm gonna go train for the Pro Day in March and then go from there,” he said on Nov. 23.

However, his entrance into the portal indicates he is at least considering the option of playing another season of college football elsewhere if granted the seventh year of eligibility.

He's the second Buff to enter the portal so far this week, following offensive lineman Casey Roddick.