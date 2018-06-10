Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-10 09:00:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Run Through the Colorado Football Roster: No. 61-55

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.

Today, we continue the series with Nos. 61-55.

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Pr9ynbgkxads4drfry2f
Jase Franke
AP

MORE: Previous Run Through the Roster articles


61 Kolter Smith

OL | 6-foot-2, 285-pounds | Sophomore | Edmond, Okla.

Colter enters his redshirt sophomore year and looks to see his first game action. Per cubuffs.com, His father, Kyle, was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Buffs; during his five-year CU career in the mid-90’s he was a part of Colorado teams that appeared in two Fiesta Bowls, one Cotton Bowl, one Holiday Bowl and one Aloha Bowl.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}