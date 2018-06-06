Leading up to the start of the regular season, CUSportsNation.com will be running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.

99 Jalen Sami

DL | 6-foot-6, 320-pounds | Freshman | Colorado Springs, Colo.

Sami signed with Colorado in the class of 2017 but did not enroll until January of this year as he was a gray shirt enrollee, basically meaning CU delayed his enrollment for scholarship number purposes. By all accounts, Sami had a better spring this year than I expected and there seems to be a decent chance that he gets on the field as a true freshman this fall. Sami was a big bodied, late addition to CU’s class of 2017 and actually had Ole Miss try to poach him last minute.

98 Nico Magri

DL | 6-foot-3, 270 pounds | Redshirt freshman | Lafayette, Colo.

Magri is a walk on defensive lineman who redshirted as a true freshman last season. He was presented with the Defensive Scout Player of the Year Award. According to cubuffs.com, as a senior at Monarch H.S., Magri was the Mountain League Defensive MVP as a senior when he had 65 tackles, 10 for losses, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick

97 Mo Bandi

DL | 6-foot-5, 270-pounds | Junior | Longtmont, Colo.

In the past couple of seasons, Bandi has dressed for each Rocky Mountain Showdown but has yet to see action in a live game. He was actually born in India and plans on attending medical school to become a neurosurgeon after he completes his bachelor’s degree. The walk-on defensive line has the longest given first name in CU football history -- Varasiddimounish (16 letters) -- but goes by Mo.

92 Bailey Landwehr

P | 5-foot-10, 170-pounds | Senior | Kersey, Colo.

Northern Colorado fans are familiar with Landwehr as he was their punter as a true freshman in 2014 for one season. He averaged 36 yards per punt and had five punts distance more than 50 yards. But Landwehr only played that one season before ending up at CU Boulder as a walk on for the 2017 season. This fall is his senior campaign and will back up Alex Kinney.

90 Terriek Roberts

DE 6-foot-6, 265-pounds | Redshirt sophomore | Denver, Colo.

At South H.S. in Denver, Roberts was a stellar offensive lineman, but his home at Colorado has been on the other side of the ball. According to cubuffs.com, Roberts was just the second Denver South recruit to sign with the Buffs since 1983, joining Phillip Lindsay. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder has yet to see much of the field as he redshirted as a true freshman and played a total of 11 snaps last year. Roberts will have his chance to crack the defensive end rotation this fall.

89 Alex Kinney

P | 6-foot-1, 205-pounds | Senior | Fort Collins, Colo.

Kinney had a really solid year in 2017. He was given a third-team All-Pac-12 selection by Phil Steele. Colorado punted a bit more than they would’ve hoped, but Kinney did his part. He set a new Colorado record for most punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 28, as well as the highest percentage of kicks doing so (50.0 percent). Kinney recorded a 70 yard punt in a win against Texas State. This will be Kinney’s four season as the Buffs’ starting punter.