CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.

88 Darrion Jones

TE | 6-foot-6, 250-pounds | Junior | Compton, Calif.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder was a much-needed addition to Colorado’s 2018 recruiting class. Colorado needed another tight end as they only have two other scholarship guys at the position. Jones is the X-factor at tight end. Chris Bounds is the safe choice as a well-rounded option, but he doesn’t have the explosiveness and game breaking ability that Jones’ possesses. Jones didn’t have the greatest of spring camps but he will come along this fall.

85 Jared Poplawski

TE | 6-foot-4, 230-pounds | Sophomore | Scottsdale

Poplawski was a big time add to the 2017 class as icing on the cake. He was a surprise visitor just a couple of weeks before National Signing Day and flipped from his previous Arizona State commitment to the Buffaloes. As a true freshman, Poplawski played a lot to start the season but his usage dropped as the season went along. He tore his ACL in the USC game and missed spring camp. The decision to burn his redshirt last season was questionable, but hindsight is 20-20.

83 Erik Lawson

WR | 6-foot-4, 205-pounds | Sophomore | Boulder, Colo.

Lawson is a walk-on receiver who previously played at CSU-Pueblo. He did not see the field any last season but dressed for the CSU and Northern Colorado games. Lawson attended high school at Monarch in Boulder.

80 Derek Coleman

TE | 6-foot-5, 235 pounds | Sophomore | Broomfield, Colo.

The Broomfield (Colo.) native has yet to see the field in his two-year CU career, although he was redshirted in 2016 as a true freshman. With CU not being very deep at tight end, Coleman is just a couple injuries away from being very much needed in games. Coleman played tight end and defensive end in high school as well as lacrosse and wrestling; his versatility could help CU on special teams.

79 Heston Paige

OL | 6-foot-5, 275-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Paige signed with CU in the class of 2017 out of Thunder Ridge H.S. in Highlands Ranch, Colo. He held offers from several other FBS schools, including Air Force. Paige, who redshirted in 2017, was listed as the backup center on Colorado’s spring showcase pencil depth chart.

78 William Sherman

OL | 6-foot-3, 280-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Allen, Texas

Sherman is battling for a starting guard spot as just a redshirt freshman. As a recruit, Sherman had double digit scholarship offers, including the likes of Cal, Kansas State, Illinois, Houston, and others. In his three years on Allen’s varsity football team, he helped them reach an astonishing 44-2 record, which included a state title his sophomore year. Sherman should at the very least figure into the O-line rotation if he does not earn a starting role.