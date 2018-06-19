Run Through the Colorado Roster: Nos. 7-5
CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.
Today, we continue the series with Nos. 7-5
7 Tyler Lytle
QB | 6-foot-5, 205-pounds | Redshirt freshman | Redondo Beach, Calif.
Lytle has shown great passing ability in limited opportunities we’ve been able to see him the past couple of seasons. He was a highly regarded recruit out of high school who redshirted as a freshman. He won’t start this season barring injury, but he may end up grabbing the No. 2 quarterback spot over Sam Noyer. It’s definitely possible. Lytle now has two springs under his belt and traveled with the team for every game last season and dressed in all of them. While Lytle hasn’t played a college snap yet, he has as much experience as one could possibly have in his shoes. This will set Lytle up for success sooner or later -- whenever he's able to get his chance to lead the offense.
